Beauty Guru Hyram Yarbro's Debut Skincare Line Gives Back in a Big Way

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The 25-year-old shook up the skincare world with his candid YouTube and TikTok reviews. Now Hyram Yarbro is launching his own brand, Selfless by Hyram, at Sephora

Ever since Hyram Yarbro (best known as Skincare by Hyram) entered the social media beauty space last year, his candid and in-depth skincare reviews had millions of people flocking to his YouTube and TikTok pages. Within months of Yarbro's rapid rise to social media stardom, fans soon began asking him the same question: When would he create his own skincare line? At the time, Yarbro didn't have a clear answer.

"I didn't want to create a skincare brand just because that's what you're supposed to do," Yarbro, 25, tells PEOPLE. "If I was creating something, it had to be adding value and offering something unique to the industry."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It wasn't until the skin guru realized that a "skincare brand could be a catalyst for positive social change" that it all clicked. Yarbro started by developing products on his own, then connected with The Inkey List co-founders, Mark Curry and Colette Laxton, to help turn his debut line, Selfless by Hyram, into something "much bigger than I ever anticipated."

tiktok skin guru Hyram Yarbro's Skincare Launch Credit: Selfless by Hyram

Yarbro's mission is to team with various organizations under four core pillars - environment, health, education and empowerment. At launch, he's focusing on environment and health by partnering with non-profits, Rainforest Trust and Youth and the Thirst Project. His goal? In the first 12 months alone Yarbro hopes to protect over 2,500 acres of rainforest from deforestation, restore over 370,000 tons of CO2 and fund clean water projects in over 60 African communities.

"My goal is to help people by not only creating high-quality skincare with incredible formulations but to also give people an opportunity to empower others around the world who are impacted by some of the biggest global issues known to our generation," he says.

Available now at Sephora, Yarbro's initial Selfless by Hyram launch (designed for any skin type) includes a well-rounded routine that falls in line with his "gentle active philosophy." He says: "It's ingredients that people love and are effective, but at lower, more mindful concentrations. It delivers results while still prioritizing the health of your skin."

"My goal was to create products that were based on everything that my subscribers have expressed they aren't able to find in the industry," Yarbro says. "A really deeply moisturizing gel-cream that feels extremely lightweight on the skin. Retinol that isn't drying. A salicylic acid serum that isn't tacky but is hydrating enough to be used by people with dry skin. A cleanser that can be used twice a day."

Below, Yarbro shares all the details about creating his brand, his future on YouTube and what's next for Selfless by Hyram.

PEOPLE: You're known for doing deep-dives on ingredients in your product reviews. What was it like going behind-the-scenes during the formulation process for Selfless by Hyram?

Hyram Yarbro: "It was so cool. I learned more about the complexities of individual ingredients. One of the mind opening parts of it was learning about the sustainability and sourcing processes of each of the ingredients that we use. When you look at an ingredient list, you have no idea where they are coming from or how they are sourced. I found it fascinating to have control over that."

PEOPLE: I can imagine you had very high standards when it came to testing each product.

HY: "It was a lot of back and forth. One of the challenges was ensuring that none of the ingredients contained palm derivatives because of the negative environmental aspects of using palm oil in product. Funny enough, the one we got done first was the one I anticipated being the hardest, and that was the Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum. I got the first sample and was blown away by the immediate smoothing effect. The Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer took the longest. I would use it and be like, 'We need to try again.' I was stressing out but it was a fun journey."

tiktok skin guru Hyram Yarbro's Skincare Launch

PEOPLE: If someone could only invest in one product from the collection, which would you recommend?

HY: "I'd probably say the Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum. A lot of people are intimidated by retinol. It's so valuable to any routine because it addresses any type of damage. This is an awesome one because it provides a powerful experience while still moisturizing the skin to offset any of the drying side effects. It's good way to start retinol by working into the gentle philosophy."

PEOPLE: You're so vocal about the importance of SPF in a skincare routine. Are you working on one for your brand?

HY: "I have a formula that I'm testing and going through the FDA process. It's tricky, because the specific standards I have for sunscreen are really, really difficult to meet. I only have one chance to get sunscreen right. And it's a difficult thing to get right! I'm loving the formula so far, but I've always felt that if I'm going to release a sunscreen, it has to be a unique experience that you haven't had before. So that's going to be coming next year."

PEOPLE: Now being a brand co-founder, do you have plans to change or scale back on your TikTok and YouTube content in any way?