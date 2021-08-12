Shoppers Get 'Nothing but Compliments' When They Wear This $22 Dress with 4,000 Five-Star Ratings
The sun may be setting earlier, but that doesn't mean summer is over just yet. If your wardrobe could use another breathable dress for the warm days ahead, consider this popular maxi dress that thousands of Amazon shoppers have given their seal of approval.
Made mostly of polyester and a little bit of spandex, the Huskary Sleeveless Maxi Dress is soft and lightweight. It has a V-neck and two side slits, too. While it has a looser fit overall, you can adjust the straps for a custom fit. The dress's standout feature? It has pockets.
The dress comes in 41 colors and patterns that range in price points. From solid neutrals and horizontal stripes to colorful floral prints and polka dots, there are plenty of styles to shop. Each style that's fully stocked is available in sizes XS to XXL,and right now, every color is on sale, with prices starting at $20.
A customer-favorite dress, it's racked up more than 4,300 five-star reviews, with shoppers saying that the material is comfortable and keeps them cool. They also love the style of the dress. "I get nothing but compliments whenever I wear this dress!" one customer wrote. "Buy it!"
Reviewers who live in hot areas say the dress is perfect for warm weather. "This is going to be my go-to dress for the entire summer," one shopper wrote. "The material is very cooling, ladies, perfect for hot summers in the South. I've already worn it a couple of times and received compliments on it."
Shoppers also rave about how versatile the dress is. "I love this dress," another customer wrote. "It's perfect for any occasion. I wore it out with girlfriends, then to a wedding and got so many compliments. I've bought four of these in different colors and not one has disappointed. I'm a heavier girl and it's hard to find summer dresses that don't make you feel bigger than you already are. I feel very beautiful in these dresses."
Whether you plan to wear the dress to the beach, a formal occasion, or even just to lounge around in, shop the summer staple while it's still on sale.
Buy It! Huskary Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $22.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
