Shoppers Get 'Nothing but Compliments' When They Wear This $22 Dress with 4,000 Five-Star Ratings

Shoppers also rave about how versatile the dress is. "I love this dress," another customer wrote. "It's perfect for any occasion. I wore it out with girlfriends, then to a wedding and got so many compliments. I've bought four of these in different colors and not one has disappointed. I'm a heavier girl and it's hard to find summer dresses that don't make you feel bigger than you already are. I feel very beautiful in these dresses."