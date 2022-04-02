Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors
If you haven't cleaned out your wardrobe lately, now's the time, as the welcoming of spring is often an ideal occasion to do a major closet rehaul. But after you're done saying goodbye to all those old items that just don't feel like you anymore, treat yourself by picking up some new essentials you can wear all season long, like this flowy maxi dress from Amazon that's a perfect fit for the warm weather days ahead. Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
The Huskary Women's Summer Maxi Dress is available in a whopping 50 colors and prints, including classic black and army green, a solid neutral coffee, and even a vibrant blue floral print. It features a V-neckline and short sleeves, in addition to a fun side split and — best of all — pockets. We all know the struggle of wearing a dress you love but not having anywhere to put your hands or phone, but thankfully, this maxi has it all. And, as shoppers have pointed out, the dress "doesn't cling awkwardly" where the pockets are, so you don't have to worry about any troublesome bulging fabric.
Buy It! Huskary Women's Summer Maxi Dress $28.79 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
It's super versatile, too, able to work just as well with a pair of sandals and a beachy hat as with heels or boots for a more formal vibe. Depending on what accessories you add, it can make for a professional office look too, a striking party outfit, or anywhere in-between. The material — polyester and spandex — is super stretchy and relaxed, so you can wear it from day to night with total ease.
More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the maxi dress a five-star rating, with many noting that they liked the dress so much, they ordered it in several other colors. "This dress is so light, comfy, and flattering," wrote one reviewer, while another declared they are "in love with this dress," adding that "the leg slit shows off just enough."
At just under $30, thanks to a coupon you can apply to the current sale price for a double discount, the dress won't break the bank, either, especially if you decide to pick it up in a few different colors. Don't wait too long, though, as this maxi is majorly in-demand right now, having recently risen 331 percent in sales on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks the retailer's top-selling and other popular items in real time. Clearly, everyone wants to spend all the warm days ahead feeling like their best selves and this maxi dress is one you'll want to have in your back pocket — pun intended.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This 'Cute and Functional' One-Piece Swimsuit with Nearly 13,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon
- Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors
- Walmart Dropped a Major Sale on Spring Essentials — Up to 63% Off
- Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled with Flowy Romantic Dresses for Spring That Start at $24