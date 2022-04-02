Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors

At just under $30, thanks to a coupon you can apply to the current sale price for a double discount, the dress won't break the bank, either, especially if you decide to pick it up in a few different colors. Don't wait too long, though, as this maxi is majorly in-demand right now, having recently risen 331 percent in sales on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks the retailer's top-selling and other popular items in real time. Clearly, everyone wants to spend all the warm days ahead feeling like their best selves and this maxi dress is one you'll want to have in your back pocket — pun intended.