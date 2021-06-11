Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Wrinkle-Resistant Maxi 'The Perfect Travel Dress'
The first day of summer is only a few days away, which means now is the time to update your warm-weather wardrobe. If you're looking for versatile clothing that will keep you cool on the hottest of days and take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning, you may want to add a lightweight maxi dress to your closet.
Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a great option, as Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this Huskary maxi dress. Made from a soft and silky polyester-spandex blend material, the floor-grazing dress boasts a V-neck neckline, short sleeves, and slits up the sides.
The loose silhouette provides ample air circulation that shoppers say keeps them feeling cool, even on sticky, humid days. Shoppers love how comfortable and flattering it looks, but their favorite thing seems to be that the dress has pockets, so they can tote around all their essentials without carrying a bag. Many also raved about how the dress "stays wrinkle-free," making it a great outfit to pack for upcoming summer getaways.
One shopper called it the "perfect travel dress" before adding, "The material is extremely soft, the slits on both sides allow for some extra movement and can tie up the front for a different cute look!"
"This dress is flattering, the material is not sheer, and it fits very comfortably and is stretchy," wrote another. "My friends and family love it and give me a lot of compliments about it. It's 1000 times more comfortable than jeans at this point in the year in the South. Ordered another color already, and if you see me on a Saturday or Sunday, this is all I'll be wearing until October."
The popular maxi comes in sizes XS to XXL, and there are 36 colors and prints to choose from, ranging from pretty florals to classic solids and trendy tie-dye prints. Ready to wear what shoppers are calling their "go-to summer dress"? Shop one (or two) for as little as $26 below.