Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady Weds Brian Keys in California

Hunter McGrady has known Brian Keys was “the one” since she met him, and now he’s officially her husband!

The body-positive model, who has posed in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, wed Keys on Sunday in Moorpark, California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

At the emotional ceremony, McGrady, 26, also recited a set of vows to Keys’ 8-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. “She’s just the most beautiful little girl,” says McGrady about her stepdaughter. “She’s so special, so gentle and so loving.”

For her big day, the star wore two custom dresses from Watters. “For me, being plus-sized, it was really hard to find any kind of wedding dress that I felt like myself in,” says McGrady. “I’m not ashamed of my body, and I wanted something that was really tight-fitting and shows off my curves.”

McGrady chose a “very sexy, lace, romantic first dress” for the ceremony and will slip into her reception gown that is “kind of an ode to Meghan Markle‘s second Stella McCartney wedding dress,” she says.

Guests in attendance included Hailee Steinfeld and Aly Raisman.

The couple’s reception will be a classy affair, with “ethereal, romantic, wispy” decor and tunes by Frank Sinatra and Natalie Cole playing during dinner.

Working with Unique Floral Design, the newlyweds chose lush greenery and a mix of cream, white and champagne-colored flowers.

After tucking into comfort food including grilled cheese sliders, tacos, mashed potatoes and salmon by Command Performance Catering, the couple will cut into a white wedding cake and serve plenty of dessert at a candy bar.

“I want my guests to just enjoy and live their lives,” says McGrady. “This is the night they can do that!”

Next month, McGrady and Keys, 43, will head to Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.

“[On our first date], I saw him and was like, ‘That’s my husband.’ I just felt like I knew him forever. We’re both very easygoing and spontaneous,” McGrady says about their fun-filled relationship. “We just get each other. We have the same humor and the same likes. It just goes to show that when it works, it works!”