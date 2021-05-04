Model Hunter McGrady Mourns Death of 23-Year-Old Brother: 'Goodnight My Sweet Beautiful Bubba'

"I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again," Hunter McGrady wrote in an emotional Instagram post

Model Hunter McGrady is mourning the loss of her younger brother, Tynan.

On Tuesday morning, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum announced on Instagram that the 23-year-old died on May 1, posting several sweet photos of the siblings alongside an emotional and heartfelt caption.

"The most gut wrenching words I've ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to," she began. "My chest is heavy and I feel like I'll never breathe again, I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st."

McGrady continued, "The most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known. If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life."

The model and mom-to-be also posted a screenshot of texts between the siblings, sharing that she and Tynan would always text each other the words "Goodnight I love you" because she "never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him."

McGrady remembered her brother, who was just three weeks away from graduating from San Francisco State University with a computer engineering degree when he passed, as being a hard-worker and "absolutely brilliant."

"I've never known someone to be so passionate about computer engineering, coding, cars, and gaming. He was knowledgeable about this stuff beyond belief, he would show me his homework and I felt like Einstein was showing me something," she wrote.

"There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short," McGrady added. "I'm so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so."

She quoted a verse from the Book of Revelation before concluding, "Thank you for making me a big sister. Thank you for your heart. Goodnight my sweet beautiful Bubba, I love you❤️"