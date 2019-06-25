See All the Photos from Model Hunter McGrady's 'Ethereal' Wedding to Brian Keys

Hunter McGrady officially tied the knot with Brian Keys on June 16.
McGradytapped Watters Bridal to create her wedding day attire. “We kind of just told them my vision and they brought that to life,” she said about working with Watters on her two dresses.
“For me, being plus-sized, it was really hard for me to find any kind of wedding dress that I felt like myself in,” she added. “I’m not ashamed of my body, and I wanted something that was really tight-fitting and shows off my curves.”
McGrady knew how she wanted her wedding to look since she was 14 — and she brought those dreams to life at Eden Gardens in Moorpark, California.
“[My vision] is quite literally exactly how mine is planned,” she said. “The dress that I had chosen and I had loved is very similar to the one that was made for me. It came out exactly how I wanted it. It was a really surreal moment.”
The model paired her dress with a veil by Daphne Newman and earrings by Hearts on Fire.
McGrady slipped into a Meghan Markle-inspired dress during the reception, which was coordinated by Velvet Alley Events and captured by Shutter and Sound.
“My reception dress is kind of an ode to Meghan Markle’s second Stella McCartney wedding dress,” she said about the re-imagined Watters dress. “I saw nothing like that available for plus-sized and I remember seeing her wedding and thinking this dress is stellar.”
The model exchanged custom vows and rings by Foundry Fine Jewlery that night with Keys in this “very sexy, lace, beautiful, romantic” gown.
“I like having these personal touches in designing things together,” she said about the rings. “It might cost a little more but it’s something you’re going to have forever. We’re literally wearing it every single day.”
McGrady took wedding planning into her own hands — and still looked relaxed and stunning on her big day. She described the planning process as “very easy, very light.”
To get her ready, the model tapped Lina Mourey and Styling by Melissa for makeup and hair.
Despite her celebrity status, McGrady kept her invite list pretty small.
“I wanted to make sure I had ample time to see everybody and talk to everybody and also have time to enjoy my husband,” she said.
McGrady served more than looks that night — and she made sure that her wedding cake was top-notch.
“We finally decided on the most divine white wedding cake flavor with the most amazing icing on it ever,” she said.
Along with the signature dessert, guests were served comfort food like grilled cheese sliders, chicken, mashed potatoes and more by Command Performance Catering.
“I just quite literally [wanted] my guests to just enjoy and live their lives,” she said.
To accompany the bride, McGrady chose her two best friends as bridesmaids and her sister as maid of honor. Watters also made their dresses.
“There’s no cattiness. There’s no drama,” she said about the whole process. “My life is already so busy and crazy, I [wanted] to enjoy this process, and it’s so funny because people are like ‘It’s so stressful, are you stressed?’ And no, it’s been so enjoyable!”
Keys also had two groomsmen and a best man — including his sister!
Keys’ sister identifies as lesbian and preferred not wearing a dress, so having her as groomsman “worked out perfectly,” McGrady said.
It wouldn’t be the perfect wedding without a beautiful set of florals (by Unique Floral Design).
“I wanted people to kind of feel like they can kind of take a break from the outside world and walk into something very ethereal,” she said about the wedding decorations. “Florals to me [were] a big part of it because I think that kind of either makes or breaks.”
McGrady described her wedding decor as “ethereal,” “romantic” and “wispy.”
With the help of Sundrop Vintage which provided the vintage furniture, linens by Nüage Designs and stationary by Minted, the bride was able to bring her vision to life.
“It’s almost like a photoshoot. You’re kind of like, ‘Okay! This is a great photo moment. This is a great photo moment,’” she said about the decorations.