See All the Photos from Model Hunter McGrady's 'Ethereal' Wedding to Brian Keys

Hunter McGrady officially tied the knot with Brian Keys on June 16.

McGradytapped Watters Bridal to create her wedding day attire. “We kind of just told them my vision and they brought that to life,” she said about working with Watters on her two dresses.

“For me, being plus-sized, it was really hard for me to find any kind of wedding dress that I felt like myself in,” she added. “I’m not ashamed of my body, and I wanted something that was really tight-fitting and shows off my curves.”