PSA: You Can Buy a Pair of Royals-Approved Hunter Boots for Up to 75% Off Right Now

Hunter (3)
Alex Warner
December 28, 2018 07:13 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to a classic pair of rain boots, Hunter boots take the win. They’re loved by tons of celebs including Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth. And if you’re just as obsessed with Hunter Boots as Her Majesty, well, you’re in luck! During its Winter Sale, the brand is offering up to 50 percent off tons of its most beloved rain boots.

But, even better? You can score an extra 15 percent off a pair of already marked down Hunter boots when you use the code EXTRA15 at checkout! Yes, we’re serious. But you’ll have to hurry if you want to snag yourself a pair of these adorable short glossy purple boots or these chic burgundy quilted gloss Chelsea boots because this deal ends December 29. Keep scrolling to see our fave Hunter Boots and other accessories you can score at a deep discount.  

Buy It! Women’s Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots in Thundercloud, $76.50 with code EXTRA15 (orig. $150); hunterboots.com

Hunter Boots

Buy It! Women’s Refined Slim Fit Quilted Gloss Chelsea Boots in Oxblood, $92.65 with code EXTRA15 (orig. $155); hunterboots.com

Buy It! Women’s Original Adjustable Gloss Rain Boots, $95.20 with code EXTRA15 (orig. $160); hunterboots.com

Buy It! Original Rubberized Leather Phone Pouch, $40.80 with code EXTRA15 (orig. $95); hunterboots.com

Hunter Boots

Buy It! Women’s Refined Down Coat in Heather, $202.30 with code EXTRA15 (orig. $475); hunterboots.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.