Goodbye, Wolverine! Watch Hugh Jackman Shave Off His Trusty Chops

The actor buzzed off his sideburns in a social media video

Wolverine fans, we’ve got some heavy news for you: Hugh Jackman has officially retired his longtime X-Men character by buzzing off his now-famous chops.

The 47-year-old actor shaved Wolverine’s signature long sideburns and beard (and let fans in on the buzz) in a short video he shared on Instagram, captioned: “My wife is going to be very happy. #GoodbyeChops #thedebs.”

The fresh shave comes after Jackman and the rest of the Wolverine cast wrapped the film series’ final installment, which is set to hit theaters next year.

In his line of work, the actor has rocked a ton of different hairstyles and facial hair combos — from sideburns to chops to even a perfectly groomed handlebar mustache. But at the end of the day, it seems he and his wife much prefer his signature well-groomed look.