Hugh Jackman Strips Down to His Boots in Cheeky New R.M. Williams Commercial

Hugh Jackman takes his job as the Global Boot Ambassador of R.M.Williams very seriously.

In a new commercial for the Australian footwear and clothing brand, The Greatest Showman actor, 51, lets it be known to an R.M.Williams senior executive that he exclusively wears the brand everywhere he goes.

"Firstly, let me say, Hugh, that we are delighted that you love R.M.Williams boots," the executive says at the beginning of the clip set, as the camera pans out to show a naked Jackman sitting across from him with his boot-clad feet propped on the desk.

"I’m actually, like, in love," the actor replies. "They're great. They’re amazing."

While Jackman appears unfazed by the situation, casually admiring his black leather Chelsea boots, his counterpart in the commercial seems very uncomfortable.

The executive attempts to explain that the X-Men actor does not need to take his contract with the brand — which stipulates that he can only wear R.M.Williams boots — so seriously, but Jackman is quick to interrupt him.

"My word is my bond. When I say I’m in. I am all in, you know? And, honestly, it’s me who should be paying you," he says.

And he doesn't stop there! Jackman continues to rave about his high-quality kicks as the R.M.Williams employee sits back in his chair, seemingly at a loss for words.

"Look at this! It’s one beautiful piece of leather. Beautiful stitching. And they’re comfortable," the star marvels, before slipping a funny pun into the conversation: "The balls of my feet just feel like they’ve died and were widely mourned and just went to ball heaven if you know what I mean."

The clip concludes with the actor rubbing his bare behind into the blue velvet chair he's sitting in: "What is this? You should sit in this! Everything at R.M.Williams is just so comfortable."

Unsurprisingly, the brand executive is happy to get rid of his new office chair after Jackman's antics.

"You can have that," he quips.

The Oscar nominee was named R.M.Williams' first-ever ambassador in March 2019, after becoming a private investor in the firm back in 2015.

"R.M.’s have been a part of my life across the entire journey, from my early stage days to where I am today," Jackman said at the time, according to Footwear News.