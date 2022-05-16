Hugh Dancy Jokes About His All-White Look from This Year's Met Gala: 'It Kind Of Hurts Your Eyes'
Hugh Dancy was his own fashion critic on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Dropping in to chat with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the 46-year-old actor took a moment to discuss the standout all-white tuxedo ensemble he chose for this year's Met Gala.
This year's "Gilded Glamour" event highlighted the dramatic and romantic silhouettes of the Gilded Age, and also came with a white-tie dress code.
When Ripa asked Dancy if he felt like he "nailed the look," he responded: "Sure."
Dancy also joked about the brilliant tone of his double-breasted suit by Fendi.
"It kind of hurts your eyes to look at the picture," he shared.
After Ripa asked him how he decided on the "creative choice," Dancy said that he appreciated having the "guidance" of a theme.
"It was the gilded age, and I don't know why that made me want to dress all in white," Dancy said, "but I feel I was gilded."
One thing that Dancy, Ripa, and Seacrest could all agree on? How gorgeous Dancy's Met Gala date, wife Claire Danes, looked in her flowing yellow lace gown by Lanvin.
Danes completed her look with a netted black veil, and accentuated the gown's plunging sheer neckline with a long diamond necklace.
When Seacrest complimented the 43-year-old Homeland actress' "stunning" look, Dancy was quick to reply with a "Yeah."
Dancy and Danes, who wed in 2009, are no strangers to a Met Gala red carpet moment, and also attended the 2021 Gala together.
For 2021's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the parents of two chose to go for a bridal look, with Danes choosing a strapless white gown with a full ruffled train and Dancy a timeless black tuxedo.