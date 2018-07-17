One of Canada's Largest Department Stores Pulls All Ivanka Trump Products from Its Shelves

Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus stopped selling Ivanka Trump‘s fashion line in the U.S. and now just across the border, one of Canada’s largest department stores is following suit.

Hudson’s Bay recently announced it will stop selling the First Daughter’s products in its 90 brick-and-mortar stores across the country but the department store chain insists the move is not politically motivated.

Explaining how the decision was due to “performance,” Hudson’s Bay, which also owns Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue, explained that Trump’s company had been notified of the decision last fall.

“As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes,” the company said in a statement, obtained by the Washington Post.

Ivanka’s shoes, clothing and accessories have already been removed from its Canadian website.

In February 2017, Nordstrom confirmed they would no longer be carrying Ivanka’s brand in stores or online.

News of Nordstrom ditching Ivanka’s brand was followed by her father, president Donald Trump lashing out at the retailer on Twitter.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom,” he tweeted. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

The luxury retailer, which faced calls for months from the #grabyourwallet movement to drop Ivanka merchandise, said that Nordstrom switches out about 10 percent of its assortment each year to refresh it as a matter of course in running its business, culling lines that aren’t selling well enough.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told Fortune in an emailed statement. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Belk, Jet, ShopStyle and Home Shopping Network have also cut ties with Ivanka’s brand.