Hrush Achemyan is no stranger to the beauty wold. With 1.5 million Instagram followers and the Kardashian-Jenner crew as her clients, it was only a matter of time before Achemyan was approached for her own makeup collaboration. That collaboration has now arrived thanks to Tarte cosmetics — the glam god launched her debut shadow and cheek palette with the brand.

“I feel like the reason why I went with Tarte is because, number one, they’re cruelty-free,” Achemyan told PEOPLE at the launch for her Styled By Hrush Tarte eye & cheek palette launch at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, CA. “Number two, they gave me complete artistic freedom and they really listened to what I had to say and the story behind the palette. Number three, I just believe in their brand. Even previous to this palette, I loved their products.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Achemyan worked on her palette for “a year and a half” and had a very specific inspiration behind the colors she created. “Everyone always asks how I get an eye look and it’s like forty different colors that I mixed to get that one eye look. Not everyone has the luxury nor time to do that,” she shared, adding, “It’s those forty colors combined into one that’s a perfect blend for you to create whatever eye look you want. It’s the transitions that you need in your kit.”

As for how Achemyan would describe the signature looks she creates for her clients? It’s easy: “You gotta slay bitch!”

“I think like any time I beat a face, I like to say it like that, I feel like I bring out the inner alter ego of each woman I touch. And that’s my goal every time I go in on a canvas,” she explained of her philosophy.

While Achemyan was celebrating the launch of her own palette, she also gushed over client Kylie Jenner’s expanding makeup empire. And she was quick to compliment the makeup mogul on her foray into eye shadow. “She’s been working on the KyShadow palette for a hot minute, and I think that it’s amazing and it’s like her favorite eye look,” the makeup pro said. “She’s providing her fans what she loves to do and the colors that she’s comfortable with, she’s giving her fans that Kylie look.”

Achemyan shared that of all the looks she’s created on Kylie, the duo never experienced a makeup fail. “I feel like she’s so pretty that everything just looks good on her,” she said. “I feel like we’ve had such great moments where we’ve created trends.”

Image zoom Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

It comes as no surprise some of those trendsetting Kylie moments happened at fashion shows. “When she attended a Vera Wang show during fashion week, I did a look with her true brown lip that hadn’t been released yet. She was still mixing up the colors for it. Like everyone went nuts for it,” she recalled.

Image zoom Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty