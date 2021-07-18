Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $24 Mesh Tote That They Call the 'Perfect Beach Bag'
Sunscreen, swimsuits, and sandals — you wouldn't hit the beach without them, and you're about to add one more summertime must-have to that seaside checklist.
Hundreds of Amazon reviewers agree that this $24 Amazon find is the "perfect beach bag" thanks to its lightweight feel and roomy size that allows for towels, a change of clothes, a packed lunch, and other essentials. Owners also love the tote's airy mesh material, which prevents messy sand from collecting inside, and it's flexible shape that easily folds up to fit into a suitcase.
The spacious Hoxis tote features a built-in pocket for extra storage and long straps that make it easy to sling over your shoulder. It comes in nine colors, including basics like black, white, and navy, as well as punchier hues like coral pink and bright yellow. And since the bottom is lined, your items inside will be protected from dirt and debris when you set it down.
Shoppers — especially beach-goers — love that you can quickly remove sand "with just a little shake," and besides its functional features that make it ideal for waterside fun, owners also love its versatile and simplistic look. "I like that it has holes, so you can shake sand out, and it's cute enough you can keep on your arm all day."
Reviewers also call it a "great all-around bag" and use it for all sorts of activities beyond the shore. "At first I bought this to bring to the beach, which worked wonderfully, but then I loved it so much I started using it everywhere," one reviewer wrote. "This bag holds a lot of things, and the straps are surprisingly sturdy. It's great to bring to the gym and easily holds gym shoes, a towel, and an extra outfit. It also doubles as a great grocery bag. I used it all summer."
Many also noted that it dries quickly, which will come in handy when beach or pool items get invariably wet. The only thing you have to consider now is which color to add to your cart — though at just $24 apiece, you could grab a few.
