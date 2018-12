When I went natural, I made a vow to never, ever cover up my afro, so I’ve made a habit out of picking up a new pair of muffs every fall (because let’s face it, those bands often snap after a season of constant wear). My favorite thing about this cozy faux fur accessory? While many bands are crazy-gaudy, this thin, braided option from Abercrombie & Fitch is unexpected but still subtle.