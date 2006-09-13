How to Work Justin's Black Bar Look

Paris and Nicole need their oversized shades to shield their from the paparazzi’s flashbulbs. As for the rest of us, it’s more of a style statement than a necessity. The newest pair (right) from Fred Flare are inspired by the cover of Justin Timberlake’s “Sexyback” single- that’s right, for $12 you can wear a black bar over your eyes just like J.T. Sure, they’re a bit of a gag, but I can see the right person wearing them. (Jared Leto, maybe?) And what could be better to wear while listening to Justin’s new album, which dropped just yesterday?

Photo: Courtesy of FredFlare.com