How to Wear Three Very Tricky Trends, According to Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo — Miss Universe 2012-turned-bonafide street-style star — is up for anything when it comes to her outfit choices, no matter how little or how many layers she’s wearing. We’ve seen her in everything from head-to-toe monotone looks and breastplate-baring deep V-neck bodysuits to nude leather leggings and ultra revealing one-pieces. Yet, it’s exactly these bold, trailblazing looks that have amassed her 1.2 million followers on Instagram @oliviaculpo, who track her every stylish move.

So when PeopleStyle caught up with her recently, we had to wonder, how the heck do real, non-beauty pageant winners actually wear these statement-making looks? “You really do have to take what you’re given and make the most of it,” she tells us. “Everyone has the opportunity to be great, it’s just whether or not they embrace what they have.”

So, ready to embrace it?!? Here, she reveals how to wear three of the trickiest trends of the season.

1. Chokers

The key with this look is “a matter of how you tie it, you don’t want it too tight,” she says. “Another really interesting trend right now are the wraparound one’s that will wrap a couple of times and the bow will be in the front so that can take away from it looking to tight because you can kinda hide it. Just wrap it yourself and you have the ability to adjust it so you’re not choking yourself!”

2. Head-to-Toe White

“White to me is so simple,” she says. (No wonder she loves to choose this hue for many red carpet events!) “The key to making white look amazing is simplicity,” she adds. “You don’t want to overdo it with a crazy hairstyle or color or over accessorize or crazy out-there shoes. Simple clean lines and gentle accessories are the best ways to dress up white.”

3. Leather Separates

Culpo’s a huge fan of leather pieces, like this hunter green J. Brand skirt and toffee-hued Tibi slacks. She likes to pair them with easy-to-wear tops, like a white tank and oversize sweater. Plus, after meeting Stella McCartney, the star says “I am a huge fan of vegan leather.”

