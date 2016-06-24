The hottest shorts suits seen on stars like Elizabeth Olsen and Julia Roberts are boss-lady but not businesslike thanks to fab accessories

How to Wear the Summer Shorts Suit Like Julia Roberts, Nina Dobrev, Elizabeth Olsen and More

It’s never too hot to rock the sexy menswear trend! The summer-ready — and distinctly feminine — take on the look is a polished, tailored shorts suit, which has become a go-to look for celebs.

Julia Roberts wore a Rag & Bone suit and button-down with textured Giuseppe Zanotti Design pumps and diamond Jack Vartanian earrings to the Mother’s Day Los Angeles premiere. At first glance, this ensemble is classic and simple, but dark nails add a bit of edge.

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev chose a yellow Pinko vest-and-shorts combo for the Cîroc Empowered Brunch in West Hollywood. “I like shorts sets because they look very put-together and chic, but the shorts aspect keeps it youthful and sexy,” stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who styled Nina Dobrev, tells PeopleStyle. “In Nina’s case, the bright color is what takes it out of the boardroom and ultimately makes it work.”

Urbinati says that this is a modern take on the bright power-suits from the late ’80s and early ’90s. But a slim fit and a short hemline makes the look feel totally 2016. “I wouldn’t go longer than mid-thigh,” she suggests. “You want the shorts to be longer than the vest or jacket or else it might look like you forgot your pants!”

As for shoes, “A heel helps with this — the more leg the better,” says Urbinati, who picked three-inch strappy Cesare Paciotti for Dobrev.

There is a way to pull off this look with flats like Naomie Harris, below, in a three-piece suit by Polo Ralph Lauren, and that’s to style it with a pair that makes the look playful rather that super-sexy. Not only do flats seem more appropriate for this outdoor garden event than pumps, but the shoes (by Altuzarra) are adorned with eye-catching multicolored studs, which indicate that you don’t have to be super-serious if you’re wearing a suit.



The Burberry ensemble that Elizabeth Olsen wore to the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic looks effortless because it isn’t extremely fitted and is styled with casual summery accessories: sky-high striped Loeffler Randall platforms and a Mark Cross wicker purse.

The bottom line: When it comes to trying the look yourself, remember that your accessories make the outfit.

