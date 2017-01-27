Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty

At this point, using coconut oil for all things beauty is tied with “drink lots of water” with worst-kept (and easiest to copy) celebrity beauty secret out there. Stars consider it a miracle product – it smoothes skin, keeps your hair shiny and healthy, and removes makeup flawlessly. In fact, it’s so beloved that Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Shay Mitchell, Karlie Kloss and Hilary Duff just invested in the coconut oil-based product brand, Kopari.

Which leads us to our next point: whether you’re ingesting it, slathering all over your body, or straight up bathing in it, it’s time to incorporate it into your beauty routine. It’s natural, smells great and is affordable – what’s not to like? But if you need further convincing, check out 11 ways stars use it, below.

Shay Mitchell uses it for everything — especially as a hair treatment. “I like to use a lot of coconut oil, and let it just sit overnight … On a Sunday I would use it and rinse it through, but if I am ever out in the sun or if I am going swimming, I will put it in my hair [and leave it].” she told PeopleStyle.

Gwyneth Paltrow uses it for oil pulling (a practice in which you swish with sesame or coconut oil for 20 minutes, then spit, which allegedly improves oral hygiene and your complexion). “It’s really weird. Apparently it really pulls toxins out of your skin. It’s amazing!” she told PEOPLE.



Priyanka Chopra uses it as a scalp treatment: “Before I have a bath or a shower I use coconut oil to massage my scalp, and then I wrap a hot towel around it for an hour and then I wash it off. It’s really great and nourishing for the scalp, and it helps the hair grow out more healthy,” she told PeopleStyle.



Mandy Moore uses it “as the ultimate moisturizer. It’s a little oily when it goes on but your body drinks it up pretty quickly, and it smells yummy without being overpowering,” she told PeopleStyle.

Nicole Richie uses it as a styling product: “It’s very hot here, so I just like to feel like in the summer I’m not really wearing much – just like a slip dress, some slip-ons, coconut oil in the hair and lotion on the skin, and just call it a day,” she told Style Code Live. (She may have picked that up from her dad Lionel – her little sister Sofia just credited him with introducing her to the miracle goo.)

Jordana Brewster uses it as a summer hair treatment: “If you’re swimming in the pool or ocean, use any oil — like coconut oil or almond oil — as a mask for the day,” she tells us. “Put it in your hair, then throw your hair up in a high bun. It looks so good and also gives your hair a great treatment,” she told PeopleStyle.



Mindy Kaling uses it as a hot oil treatment: “This is an Indian thing — my mom makes me heat up coconut oil, put it in my hair and wrap it in a towel. It keeps it shiny,” she told PEOPLE.

Peta Murgatroyd used it as a natural facial moisturizer while she was pregnant: “I’m honestly just using coconut oil all over my face at night,” she told PeopleStyle.



Dascha Polanco uses it as a deep conditioner. “Culturally, I’m from the Dominican Republic, so hair treatment is essential. We do deep-conditioning once a week. You gotta use the dryer, like the hair rollers, you get under there with a plastic shower cap and you take the heat and do a hot-heat treatment, or you do oils like coconut oil, cinnamon essence, rosemary, you rub those in once a week as well. You can mix them into your conditioner (or as-is) and put it into your scalp,” she told PeopleStyle.

Sofia Vergara uses it as a moisturizer: “She wraps her hair in a towel and applies some standard beauty must-haves including coconut oil as moisturizer, sunscreen and a good lip color,” Better Homes and Gardens says.

Lisa Bonet uses it as a body lotion: “I use organic coconut oil, which is what I use on my body as well. I was using coconut oil before the current craze. It’s simple and pure. Why put a lotion on your body that has 10 ingredients when you can put on one that is from nature and smells divine and does the job?” she told the New York Times.

And it’s not just female celebrities who love it: Chris Hemsworth is a devotee. “Coconut oil is what I use, I swear to God. On my hair, on my beard, on most of my skin … One, I love the smell and the taste of it but also where we live is quite tropical and hot and it certainly does a lot for my skin,” he told GQ.

