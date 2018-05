Prevent it from happening in the first place by using SPF regularly! But if it’s too late and your skin is turning pink, head indoors immediately, says dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur. Here’s what to do next:

1. Chill Out: Take a cool bath or shower, avoiding scented soaps, then moisturize all over with an aloe-based lotion.

2. Decrease Inflammation Take aspirin or ibuprofen. These over-the-counter anti-inflammatories will help reduce swelling, redness and overall discomfort.

3. Monitor Your Progress: If the area doesn’t improve after two days, or if a mole grows, changes or bleeds, schedule a spot check with your dermatologist.