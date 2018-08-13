The  Eye-Catching $38 Earrings We Can't Wait to Wear (and We've Got Exclusive Early Access to Shop Them Now!)

Kami Phillips
August 13, 2018 11:50 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As we begin to transition into a new season, finding new and exciting ways to re-energize your wardrobe can seem a bit daunting. But thanks to fall’s major accessory trends you can do so without having to completely overhaul your closet. One of the coolest ways to refresh your favorite outfit for the upcoming season is to add a pair of seriously gorgeous statement-making resin earrings.

Trendy resin and lucite earrings have been spotted on stylish celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Tracee Ellis Ross, Selena Gomez and many more. But don’t worry, you don’t have to spend like a celebrity in order to try the trend out. Thanks to our friends over at BaubleBar, PEOPLE readers have been given exclusive access to shop their newest Daniya Resin Hoop Earrings two days before anyone else – and they’ll only set you back $38!

So if you’re looking for the perfect pair of earrings to wear with everything from jeans and a t-shirt on the weekend to flirty floral dresses on a special occasion to bold power suits at the office, then you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to shop the Daniya Resin Hoop Earrings exclusively before anyone else!

Buy It! Daniya Resin Hoop Earrings, $38; baublebar.com

