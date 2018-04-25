5 Tips for How to Pack Smarter from Travel Pro Karlie Kloss

The model and super traveler reveals why you need to roll your clothes, invest in great luggage and more

One unintentional talent you develop from being a model as in-demand as Karlie Kloss? A knack for packing a suitcase efficiently. The 25-year-old jets all over the world — she's currently in the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan with musician Ellie Goulding — so being able to quickly get up and go is definitely a technique she's honed over the years.

"Travel exposes you to different cultures and ways of life," she tells PeopleStyle about her love of jetsetting while discussing her new collection of essentials with Away, of which a portion of proceeds will be donated to her coding organization for girls, Kode With Klossy. "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to travel through my day job. I didn't go directly to college after high school, so traveling for work was my university in many ways. It afforded me a global education that I feel so lucky to have gotten."

So who better to ask for smart packing tips than Kloss herself? Scroll down to find out how the model packs efficiently every time she hits the road.

1. Stick to the Basics

"Pack basics — T-shirts, jeans, sneakers," says Kloss. "Don't bring the hat you've only worn once but think will look great on the beach. If you've never worn it before this trip, you're likely not going to wear it just because it's 90 degrees out." What can't she leave without? "My passport, extra socks and lots of snacks."

2. Layer Your Heaviest Items

"Wear your heavy items on the plane to make more room in your carry-on," says the model.

3. Roll Your Clothes

"Employ the rolling method," Kloss suggests of how to stash your items in your suitcase. "Use T-shirts and socks to fill open spaces in your bag."

4. Invest in Great Luggage

"Use luggage that actually works! It sounds simple but packing is made that much easier when your suitcase is designed well," says Kloss, who uses Away luggage.

5. And Stick to One Suitcase Only!