How to Get Summer-Ready from Head to Toe
Follow these easy steps for healthy, glowing skin all season long
Upgrade Your Shaving Kit
Hair removal has never been this simple (and dare we say, enjoyable) thanks to these innovations.
Smart Razor
Press the button to dispense moisturizer while you shave for smoother, nick-free results.
Buy It! Venus Radiant Skin Razor, $30; gillettevenus.com
Water-Resistant Trimmer
The sleek cordless device works for trimming or shaving, and has an LED light so you don't miss a spot.
Buy It! Fur Trimmer, $89; furyou.com
Solid Shaving Balm
This no-water-needed stick is ideal for the gym or travel; just glide it on before you shave, then rub in any excess.
Buy It! Hanni Shave Pillow, $22; heyhanni.com
Exfoliating Body Toner
Swipe this gentle formula on your bikini area, underarms or anywhere you're prone to ingrown bumps.
Buy It! Oui the People PHA Ingrown Relief Toner, $25; ouithepeople.com
Switch to Sheer Coverage
A full face of foundation can feel heavy when it's hot outside. Instead, try a skin tint. These featherweight formulas are pigmented enough to even out your skin tone and hide imperfections while looking natural, explains New York makeup artist Lisa Aharon. Plus they're easy to apply and blend with your fingers.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $30; fentybeauty.com
Buy It! Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $48; iliabeauty.com
Buff Rough Spots
The quickest way to get dull, dry skin in warm-weather shape is with a body scrub, says Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio. She recommends using one weekly — choose a salt-based formula (which tends to be grittier and more abrasive) or a sugar version (which is gentler).
Buy It! Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Body Scrub, $28; drunkelephant.com
Buy It! Mio Heavenly Body Purifying Scrub, $28; mioskincare.com
Nail an At-Home Pedi
This kit — which can be used as a footrest while you paint your toes — comes with everything you need to prep your feet for sandal season, including a polish color of your choice. It's no wonder Drew Barrymore called it "an at-home luxury that I absolutely love" on her daytime talk show.
Buy It! Olive & June The Pedi System, $70; oliveandjune.com
Try a Clean Deodorant
To find the best one for you, check the ingredients, says Michelle Connelly, VP of merchandising and planning at Credo, a clean beauty store. Arrowroot helps absorb moisture if you are prone to sweating, while tapioca starch or cornstarch and magnesium help fight odor. We love these formulas.
Buy It! Indie Lee Energize Deodorant, $19; credobeauty.com
Buy It! Hello Products Sweet Coconut Deodorant, $7; hello-products.com
Get a Skin Check
Make an appointment for a total body sweep with your derm at the beginning of the summer. After any tanning, "your moles may also look darker and raise a false alarm," says Seattle dermatologist Dr. Heather D. Rogers. And don't forget to remove your nail polish before your checkup. "Skin cancers like melanoma can present as a dark vertical band on your nails, so we like to look at them," she says.
Maintain a Clear Complexion
Three ways to prevent breakouts when the heat is on.
Double Cleanse
To thoroughly remove everything — sweat, pollutants, oil, sunscreen — from your skin, you may need two different cleansers, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe. She recommends an oil-based formula followed by a water-based one.
Buy It! Sweet Apple Clean Cleansing Balm, $34; farmacybeauty.com
Buy It! Josie Maran Pineapple Enzyme Cleanser, $28; ulta.com
Target Trouble Spots
Fight the bacteria that causes blemishes in friction zones like under your mask or on your back with this tea-tree-oil mist.
Buy It! Renée Rouleau Rapid Response Detox Maskne Spray, $17; reneerouleau.com
Cycle Your Skincare
Dr. Bowe suggests a "two nights on, two nights off" routine: The first night use a chemical exfoliator and the second, a retinol. The next two nights, use a nourishing mask.
Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Facial, $40; sephora.com