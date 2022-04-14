How to Get Summer-Ready from Head to Toe

Hair removal has never been this simple (and dare we say, enjoyable) thanks to these innovations.

Smart Razor

Press the button to dispense moisturizer while you shave for smoother, nick-free results.

Buy It! Venus Radiant Skin Razor, $30; gillettevenus.com

Water-Resistant Trimmer

The sleek cordless device works for trimming or shaving, and has an LED light so you don't miss a spot.

Buy It! Fur Trimmer, $89; furyou.com

Solid Shaving Balm

This no-water-needed stick is ideal for the gym or travel; just glide it on before you shave, then rub in any excess.

Buy It! Hanni Shave Pillow, $22; heyhanni.com

Exfoliating Body Toner

Swipe this gentle formula on your bikini area, underarms or anywhere you're prone to ingrown bumps.

Buy It! Oui the People PHA Ingrown Relief Toner, $25; ouithepeople.com