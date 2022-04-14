How to Get Summer-Ready from Head to Toe

Follow these easy steps for healthy, glowing skin all season long

By Jackie Fields April 14, 2022 02:00 PM

Upgrade Your Shaving Kit

Hair removal has never been this simple (and dare we say, enjoyable) thanks to these innovations.

Smart Razor

Press the button to dispense moisturizer while you shave for smoother, nick-free results.

Buy It! Venus Radiant Skin Razor, $30; gillettevenus.com

Water-Resistant Trimmer

The sleek cordless device works for trimming or shaving, and has an LED light so you don't miss a spot.

Buy It! Fur Trimmer, $89; furyou.com

Solid Shaving Balm

This no-water-needed stick is ideal for the gym or travel; just glide it on before you shave, then rub in any excess.

Buy It! Hanni Shave Pillow, $22; heyhanni.com

Exfoliating Body Toner

Swipe this gentle formula on your bikini area, underarms or anywhere you're prone to ingrown bumps.

Buy It! Oui the People PHA Ingrown Relief Toner, $25; ouithepeople.com

Switch to Sheer Coverage

A full face of foundation can feel heavy when it's hot outside. Instead, try a skin tint. These featherweight formulas are pigmented enough to even out your skin tone and hide imperfections while looking natural, explains New York makeup artist Lisa Aharon. Plus they're easy to apply and blend with your fingers.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $30; fentybeauty.com

Buy It! Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $48; iliabeauty.com

Buff Rough Spots

The quickest way to get dull, dry skin in warm-weather shape is with a body scrub, says Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio. She recommends using one weekly — choose a salt-based formula (which tends to be grittier and more abrasive) or a sugar version (which is gentler).

Buy It! Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Body Scrub, $28; drunkelephant.com

Buy It! Mio Heavenly Body Purifying Scrub, $28; mioskincare.com

Nail an At-Home Pedi

This kit — which can be used as a footrest while you paint your toes — comes with everything you need to prep your feet for sandal season, including a polish color of your choice. It's no wonder Drew Barrymore called it "an at-home luxury that I absolutely love" on her daytime talk show.

Buy It! Olive & June The Pedi System, $70; oliveandjune.com

Try a Clean Deodorant

To find the best one for you, check the ingredients, says Michelle Connelly, VP of merchandising and planning at Credo, a clean beauty store. Arrowroot helps absorb moisture if you are prone to sweating, while tapioca starch or cornstarch and magnesium help fight odor. We love these formulas.

Buy It! Indie Lee Energize Deodorant, $19; credobeauty.com

Buy It! Hello Products Sweet Coconut Deodorant, $7; hello-products.com

Get a Skin Check

Make an appointment for a total body sweep with your derm at the beginning of the summer. After any tanning, "your moles may also look darker and raise a false alarm," says Seattle dermatologist Dr. Heather D. Rogers. And don't forget to remove your nail polish before your checkup. "Skin cancers like melanoma can present as a dark vertical band on your nails, so we like to look at them," she says.

Maintain a Clear Complexion

Three ways to prevent breakouts when the heat is on.

Double Cleanse

To thoroughly remove everything — sweat, pollutants, oil, sunscreen — from your skin, you may need two different cleansers, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe. She recommends an oil-based formula followed by a water-based one.

Buy It! Sweet Apple Clean Cleansing Balm, $34; farmacybeauty.com

Buy It! Josie Maran Pineapple Enzyme Cleanser, $28; ulta.com

Target Trouble Spots

Fight the bacteria that causes blemishes in friction zones like under your mask or on your back with this tea-tree-oil mist.

Buy It! Renée Rouleau Rapid Response Detox Maskne Spray, $17; reneerouleau.com

Cycle Your Skincare

Dr. Bowe suggests a "two nights on, two nights off" routine: The first night use a chemical exfoliator and the second, a retinol. The next two nights, use a nourishing mask.

Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Facial, $40; sephora.com

By Jackie Fields