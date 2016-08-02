Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The celebrity hairstylist behind her look, Anh Co Tran, shows you the way

Alexa Chung’s got that effortless hair look pretty much down. But guess what? Her chill down ‘do actually takes some effort! Yes, it’s true. In fact, the mastermind behind the relaxed, wavy lob she wore to the CFDA Awards earlier this summer is sought-after celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran, co-owner of Beverly Hills salon Ramirez Tran, L’Oréal Professionnel hairstylist and strand magician to Demi Lovato, Chloë Grace Moretz, Michelle Williams and more. And now he’s spilling his secrets for how to get Chung’s look — a style he calls “lived-in waves” — for our How It’s Done video series (watch above!).

Image zoom Credit: FameFlynet

First, start with smooth hair (it doesn’t have to be straight). Then, separate the hair into three sections — two in the front, and one in the back. From there, further separate the sections into smaller ¾-inch sections, starting with the front of your hair. For each section (starting from the bottom layer and working your way to the top layer), use a 1 and ½-inch curling iron to create an “S-wave” pattern. Make sure to add a wave for every two inches from the roots to the ends so the waves look natural.

When you’re curling the ends, alternate between tucking them under and flipping them out. Continue for both front sections and then the back section. (It may take a minute or two… or more!) Then, when you’re done curling your hair, gently brush out the waves. Finally, set the look with a flexible hold hairspray (Tran used L’Oréal Professionnel Infinium hairspray), and you’re basically Alexa Chung.