Meghan Markle did many things by the (fairytale) book for her wedding to Prince Harry: An elegant, full skirt, a romantic, long veil (all by Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy) and a tiara on loan from the Queen. But she was also very true to herself in one major way: By embracing her preferred radiant, natural beauty look, wearing her hair in a loose low bun and showcasing her freckles.

The bride’s hair was done by Hollywood stylist Serge Normant, while her makeup was applied by Honest creative color consultant and Meghan’s longtime friend Daniel Martin. And though details were not released on exactly what was used to create her elegant, understated beauty, due to her previous job as an actress and blogger on lifestyle site TheTig.com, we know some of the products the star loves to showcase her freckles and give her a glow. Shop them below!

RELATED: Shop All of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products

For a Barely-There Pink Lip

This Charlotte Tilbury color (inspired by wedding guest Victoria Beckham) is reportedly a favorite shade of Meghan’s.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Very Victoria, $34; nordstrom.com

For a Natural Flush

Meghan has called this “a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face.”

Buy It! Nars “Orgasm” blush, $30; narscosmetics.com

For Light, Even Skin Coverage

Markle doesn’t love foundation, so to even out her skin tone she layers this over her moisturizer (likely with a Beautyblender sponge, another of her favorites).

Buy It! Laura Mercier “Radiance” foundation primer; $38; lauramercier.com

For Strikingly Lovely Lashes

Makeup artist Martin has called this mascara “a must.”

Buy It! Honest Beauty “Truly Lush” mascara, $20.99; target.com

For Effortlessly Undone Texture

Meghan has said she relies on this product to “give my hair a little bounce.”

Buy It! Oribe dry texturizing spray, $48; birchbox.com

For Polished, Glowy Skin

This natural product is a gentle exfoliator, which buffs skin to be the perfect canvas for any makeup look.

Buy It! Tatcha rice enzyme powder, $65; sephora.com