WATCH: How to Get Kendall Jenner's Smoldering Smoky Eye Just in Time for Fashion Week

With New York Fashion week upon us — it starts this week! — we’re getting in the spirit by learning how to master a supermodel-worthy smoky eye. And who better to turn to for inspiration than the model of the moment, Kendall Jenner? That’s why we caught up with Estée Lauder makeup artist Victor Henao, who works with Jenner, to get all the deets on her smoldering look for our “How It’s Done” video series (watch it above!). And as he explains, luckily you don’t need a full-on glam squad at your disposal to master this look.

For Jenner’s dark smoky eye, Henao first uses a soft black eyeliner pencil to line the upper lash line before smudging it up and out with a small, stiff eyeshadow brush (he’s using MAC #239).

Image zoom Credit: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Then, the most important part: Henao creates a “map” for the eyeshadow by drawing two curved lines along the crease, starting from the inner and outer corners, making sure they don’t connect. Using the same brush, he smudges the lines downwards, creating a seamless smoky effect.

To finish the look, Henao swipes a shimmery gunmetal eyeshadow (he’s using Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow in Ominous) from the lash line up to the crease, blending it in with the smudged liner.

After cleaning up any eyeshadow fallout with a cotton swab and a dab of concealer, he then lines the top and bottom water lines with black eyeliner, and applies a few coats of mascara (Henao swears by Estée Lauder Sumptuous Knockout mascara) to define the eyes.

And there you go: A supermodel-worthy look, no runway required.