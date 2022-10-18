Julia Roberts' famous smile has been hard at work this week. First, it lit up the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday where the actress was honored with the Icon Award. And on Monday she flashed it nonstop at the red carpet premiere of her new movie Ticket to Paradise in L.A.

For her big night out, she chose a custom hot pink Greta Constantine gown and coordinating Chopard earrings featuring 38.53-carats of kunzites, 34.64-carat of rhodolites, plus plenty of diamonds. The vibrant colors served as inspiration for her makeup look, says Genevieve Herr, Roberts' pro of 25 years.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

"It was the last look for the movie's press tour and we were all very excited," says Herr. "We wanted to go all out with the makeup."

Since the two have worked together for over two decades, Roberts is "very trusting," and lets her makeup artist do her thing. "She sits in the chair and says, 'work your magic!'" says Herr.

Herr used Lancôme makeup to create the brand Ambassadress's look. First, Herr focused on the eyes by using the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D' Améthyste to create a "subtle smoky eye" that complemented Roberts' dress and jewels. "Purple tones really bring out her beautiful brown eyes," says Herr.

Then, Herr added definition with Le Stylo Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Prune Radical and applied two coats of Lash Idôle Mascara. "It's my favorite mascara because it holds the curl," says Herr.

Another product that was key to this look: Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation, which Herr says she's been using on the star throughout the press tour because it gives skin a "beautiful glow."

And since that aforementioned smile is so bright on its own, Herr opted for a "soft, creamy pink lip" using Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Sheer Raspberry to fill in the lips topped off with L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in Vintage Ruby, which she gave Roberts to put in her bag for later.

"We had so much fun getting ready," says Herr, who worked beside Robert's trusted hair stylist Serge Normant and stylist Elizabeth Stewart. "We all have great energy together and Julia is so smart and witty."