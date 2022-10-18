All About Julia Roberts' Jewel-Toned Makeup Look at the 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere 

The Lancôme ambassadress hit the red carpet with a glam smoky eye and soft pink lip that complemented her vibrant dress

By Andrea Lavinthal
Published on October 18, 2022 05:07 PM

Julia Roberts' famous smile has been hard at work this week. First, it lit up the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday where the actress was honored with the Icon Award. And on Monday she flashed it nonstop at the red carpet premiere of her new movie Ticket to Paradise in L.A.

For her big night out, she chose a custom hot pink Greta Constantine gown and coordinating Chopard earrings featuring 38.53-carats of kunzites, 34.64-carat of rhodolites, plus plenty of diamonds. The vibrant colors served as inspiration for her makeup look, says Genevieve Herr, Roberts' pro of 25 years.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" - Arrivals
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

"It was the last look for the movie's press tour and we were all very excited," says Herr. "We wanted to go all out with the makeup."

Since the two have worked together for over two decades, Roberts is "very trusting," and lets her makeup artist do her thing. "She sits in the chair and says, 'work your magic!'" says Herr.

Herr used Lancôme makeup to create the brand Ambassadress's look. First, Herr focused on the eyes by using the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D' Améthyste to create a "subtle smoky eye" that complemented Roberts' dress and jewels. "Purple tones really bring out her beautiful brown eyes," says Herr.

Then, Herr added definition with Le Stylo Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Prune Radical and applied two coats of Lash Idôle Mascara. "It's my favorite mascara because it holds the curl," says Herr.

Another product that was key to this look: Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation, which Herr says she's been using on the star throughout the press tour because it gives skin a "beautiful glow."

And since that aforementioned smile is so bright on its own, Herr opted for a "soft, creamy pink lip" using Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Sheer Raspberry to fill in the lips topped off with L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in Vintage Ruby, which she gave Roberts to put in her bag for later.

"We had so much fun getting ready," says Herr, who worked beside Robert's trusted hair stylist Serge Normant and stylist Elizabeth Stewart. "We all have great energy together and Julia is so smart and witty."

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion, Alessia Cara
41 Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas From Your Favorite Celebrities
Vanessa Williams beauty faves
7 Beauty Essentials Vanessa Williams Can't Live Without
Ariana DeBose
All About Ariana DeBose's 'Rock and Roll' Beauty Look at the SAG Awards
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
All About Lupita Nyong'o's Gold Lids at the 2022 Oscars — Including The Lancôme Products Used To Get Her Look
Roundup of Last-Minute Deals
52 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Finds to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Emmys Glow Was Thanks to These 6 Under-$20 Skincare and Makeup Products
Angela Bassett Oscars beauty; Courtesy D&rsquo;Andre Michael
All About Angela Bassett's 2021 Oscars Makeup Prep and 'Beautifully Bold' Look
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13470999f) Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Ticket to Paradise' film premire, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Oct 2022
George Clooney and Wife Amal Hit the Red Carpet for 'Ticket to Paradise' Los Angeles Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Billie Lourd arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Pregnant Billie Lourd Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Los Angeles 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere
beauty launches
The Best Beauty Launches of Summer 2022 
Helen Mirren photographed at Milk Studios in LA , April 1st
All About Helen Mirren's Ethereal Hair and Makeup for Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Shoot
Best blue light glasses
These Are the 7 Best Blue Light Glasses of 2022
Olivia culpo
10 Perfect (and Perfectly Heat-Proof) Makeup Ideas for Outdoor Weddings
beauty tips tout
The 20 Best Makeup Tips from Pros
Serum bottle with dropper and drops on pink background
The 10 Best Self-Tanning Drops of 2022, Tested and Reviewed