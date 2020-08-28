Maybelline's lead makeup artist Grace Lee shows you how to get the look in the latest installment of our "How It's Done" series

How to Get Full Eyebrows in Seconds with This New $8 Drugstore Crayon

With fall right around the corner, we’re showing you how to get one of the biggest beauty trends of the season: bushy brows!

Maybelline's lead makeup artist Grace Lee demoed the look using the drugstore brand’s new Brow Extensions Fiber Pomade Crayon retractable pen during a People Now tutorial.

During the clip, Lee flicks small brush strokes in an upwards and outwards motion to create a full brow using the product in color “225 Soft Brown.” Her pro tip to achieve that feathery, natural look? Use a brow brush after applying the crayon to perfect the shape.

“And there you have it!” the makeup artist says. “Look how easy that was.”

Last week, Lee shared a cute throwback picture of her thin 90's brows — and shared how much they've grown in the year's since.

"I love all things 90’s except for the skinny brows," she confessed in the Instagram caption.