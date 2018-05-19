How to Get Amal Clooney's Gorgeous Wedding Guest Beauty Look

All eyes may have been on Meghan Markle upon her arrival to the royal wedding, but before the nuptials began the world watched as guests arrived at Windsor Castle dressed in their wedding day best. From fancy fascinators to colorful frocks, the fashionable guests did not disappoint. But out of all the most stylish looks one guest certainly stood our from the rest: Amal Clooney. As she arrived with husband George Clooney, Amal turned heads in a marigold Stella McCartney dress (you can shop a similar style here) and trendy Gianvito Rossi pumps. But not only did she deliver a major outfit moment, her beautiful and glowy beauty look gave us plenty to discuss too.

So who did Amal Clooney turn to to create her royal wedding beauty look? None other than her own wedding day makeup artist and celebrity-loved beauty guru, Charlotte Tilbury, of course – the very same makeup artist whose blush-pink lipstick is a favorite of Meghan’s. To compliment her strikingly beautiful marigold ensemble, Tilbury created a bold brow, accentuated Amal’s lashes and gave her a glowing and flawless complexion with rosy cheeks and a berry colored lip to set off her yellow dress.

Scroll down to shop all of the products used to create her striking beauty look.

For sculpting your brows:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brow Gel in Linda, $22.50; nordstrom.com

For an easy and effortless natural-looking smokey eye:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette in The Sophisticate, $53; nordstrom.com

For perfectly rosy cheeks:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Swish & Pop Blush in Sex on Fire, $40; nordstrom.com

For a glowy complexion:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder in 2, $45; nordstrom.com

For luscious lashes:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara, $32; nordstrom.com

For the perfect lip liner:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Re-Size & Re-Shape Lip Liner in Bond Girl, $34; nordstrom.com

For the most beautiful berry hued lips:

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Bond Girl, $34; nordstrom.com