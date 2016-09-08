How to Wear Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Date Night Look, Brought to You by Body-Positive Style Blogger Katie Sturino

12ish Style blogger Katie Sturino has already showed us how to sport Kate Bosworth’s summer style and how to rock a maxi dress the right way. Now, she’s going all out sheer, taking one of Chrissy Teigen’s sexy nighttime looks and making it her own. Watch the video above to get her tips from her “Supersize It” video series.

“This outfit is amazing for me because I never know what to wear when I go out,” Sturino says in the video. “It’s sexy without being a little too much.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To recreate her ensemble, Sturino found a mid-length lace dress at Forever 21 that was similar to Teigen’s and removed the slip, making it entirely see-through — the perfect piece to flaunt her legs. But first, she had to find the perfect pair of underwear to sport underneath. Sturino landed on a black, supportive pair from Soma that look almost identical to Teigen’s briefs.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Katie Sturino; Star Max/GC Images

And if you’re not ready to bare it all, Sturino understands — and has a few words of encouragement. “I’m showing my full underwear situation and my full body, but I actually think this is something that people are doing, that you can do, cause I’m doing it — so you’re safe,” she says.