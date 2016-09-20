Want to look glowing and gorgeous in photos? Celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher can get you there in three steps

There are unlimited tutorials about how to get Instagram ready makeup, and they all seem to require hours of sculpting, contouring, strobing and baking. And what those tutorials don’t tell you is that all that makeup looks crazy outside of the friendly light of your Lumee.

So what if you are going to a wedding or taking a family photo and just want to look like your best self — not an overly sculpted, Insta-ready version of yourself? Enter Jenn Streicher’s genius tips. She’s a makeup pro with a wide roster of clients (including Elizabeth Banks, Mandy Moore and Emily Blunt — and she just did Anna Camp’s wedding makeup!) who all have one thing in common: They tend to look radiant and naturally beautiful on the red carpet.

We asked Streicher, who’s also a Laura Mercier celebrity makeup artist, to share the secrets to getting a face that looks radiant in photos but still normal in broad daylight, and she delivered. Watch the whole video above for her tips, but here’s a handy cheat sheet to break it down for you.

Golden and bronze eyeshadows are universally flattering colors that are easy to blend and define. She used the brand’s Caviar Stick in Rose Gold before lining eyes with a liquid liner.

Perfect skin sets off everything else — she prepped with Laura Mercier’s Candleglow — and helps your contour look more natural. Blend bronzer under the cheekbones and jawline with a fluffy brush for a bit more definition.

A pink lip is best for a just plain pretty photo (she used the brand’s Velour Lovers lipstick in Aroused) — it warms skin up and will pop in photos without being overpowering. She prefers a matte to a gloss.