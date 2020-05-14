How to Cut Your Own Hair at Home (Without Causing a Disaster!)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celebrity hairstylists share the best scissors, mirror set-up and cutting techniques to follow if you want to give yourself an at-home haircut

We'll admit it: one of the biggest beauty no-no's that hairstylists have urged us not to do while staying at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is to cut our own hair. But now that many salons across the country continue to remain closed — with no clear end in sight — we're beginning to accept that it's okay to break this once-forbidden beauty rule.

"I understand that people are getting restless and a lot of us live in places that may not be open for a while, so if you're going to cut your own hair, you need to do it right," says celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who works with stars like Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Adriana Lima.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So we asked industry pros their tips for the best at-home haircuts. From the proper tools to use, to advice on cutting naturally curly hair, they answered our most burning beauty questions.

What Tools Do You Need To Cut Your Own Hair?

Fitzsimons adds, "The dull blades cause more damage than you'd realize, which translates to more split ends and frizziness."

Instead, invest in an inexpensive pair of shears that you can purchase online (Ulta or Sally Beauty have many options) or at the drugstore. Besides a good pair of scissors, before getting started make sure you also have sectioning clips, a comb and a good mirror set up.

Image zoom

"Ideally you want to be able to see yourself from all angles, so if you have a full length mirror you can bring into the bathroom for a 360-degree view, that is going to save you a lot of straining and potential mistakes," says Fitzsimons.

What Are the Best Cutting Techniques to Follow?

When it comes time to start cutting, Fitzsimons say less is more. "I absolutely recommend being more conservative with trimming, especially when you're first starting out," Fitzsimons says. Appleton agrees that a trim is the "safest way to go" and says to snip off no more than ¼-inch.

You may have had different hairstylists cut your hair either wet or dry at a salon in the past (it's really just a preference, Fitzsimons says), but for beginners, go with a dry cut. "In general, wet cuts allow for more precision work (think blunt cuts), while dry cuts tend to be easier since you're cutting to keep the same shape that you normally wear your hair," he says.

Appleton adds: "Cutting dry hair really ensures that you can see what the cut will look like length-wise. This helps you avoid over-cutting."

To make sure you don't trim off more than you expected, "pull it straight but not too taught to avoid it bouncing up shorter," Appleton explains.

And if you're wondering whether you should snip the ends while holding the shears vertically or horizontally, horizontal is probably your best bet. "What you're noticing when your hairstylist cuts vertically and horizontally are different layering and shaping techniques. The main difference between the two is how the weight of your hair will be distributed," Fitzsimons says. The horizontal technique leads the eye left to right, while vertical technique will lead the eye up and down. Most people without training are more comfortable cutting horizontally generally speaking."

How Do I Cut Layers Into Long Hair?

If want a trim but your strands are not all the same length, Appleton says it's better to simply wait until you can see your stylist again to get a cut. But if you really want a trim, try to get a virtual consultation before snipping.

Image zoom Getty

"Layers and angles cuts are a bit tricker for someone who is brand new to cutting hair. Get a coaching from your stylist or consult YouTube — there are lots of great DIY hair videos, so find someone who has a hair type and length very close to your own to help navigate," Fitzsimons suggests.

What's the Best Way to Cut Curly Hair?

For women with natural curly or coily hair, doing an at-home trim requires a bit of a different technique, says celebrity hairstylist Annagjid "Kee" Taylor, who works with Tiffany Haddish and KeKe Palmer.

"Try a 'rose cut,' where you separate your hair into four to six sections," Taylor says. "Take each section in your hands (so that your fingertips are touching your thumb). You'll be able to see exactly where your ends are hanging out and then trim them fairly precisely."

Even though you may want to enlist a friend or family member living with you to help, it's usually easier to simply part your hair down the middle and into four sections (like a grid) so you can reach all angles without making a mistake. "I think it's a better idea to do this yourself since you have a better idea of your face symmetry and how long or short you want it to be," Appleton says.