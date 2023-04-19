How to Build an Elevated Men's Wedding Wardrobe, According to a Groom and Wedding Pro

In the days leading up to his wedding, Dustin Sitar wasn't sure exactly how he fit into the planning process. Turns out, he wasn't the only one feeling this way towards nuptial prep.

"I was actually at a bar in Chicago with some friends who were also [getting] married, and we all sort of realized we were wanting to lean in and help but felt like we didn't know what to do," the marketer and editor tells PEOPLE.

So in 2021, he created online platform The Groom Club as a way to provide the groom-centered advice he felt was lacking from the weddings world.

"I came across a lot of stuff that was geared towards brides, so it came from this personal experience of getting married, being a little bit by myself and wanting to provide some value to people who might be going through a similar experience," says Sitar.

As the editor-in-chief of the site, Sitar features stories on budgeting, gift guides, fashion suggestions and more, with the objective of helping grooms have a more active role in the process than they traditionally have.

Now, with wedding season rapidly approaching, the expert shares his recommendations for how to nail menswear style for the big day — whether you're the groom, a groomsman or a guest. Plus, how to map out the perfect proposal!

Debunk Traditional Dress Codes

Sitar says that it can be "really exciting" to showcase personality through a look, and you don't have to do so in a particularly over-the-top way.

One way to do that is by exchanging the traditional flower boutonniere with something more sentimental and unique, like a photo of a loved one or a nostalgic token. Sitar says this move is definitely on-trend for grooms and groomsmen.

If you're attending as a guest with a plus-one, he notes that a little pre-ceremony outfit planning with your date, so that both can coordinate, goes a long way.

Stay Ahead of the Game

When it comes to selecting a wedding-day groom or groomsman look, "everything earlier is better" says Sitar.

And since brides often must select their looks months in advance to account for delivery and alterations, it might help to get on the bride's timeline to be sure everything coordinates as you hoped.

"Lean into the wedding planning process early with the bride. You have a chance to get aligned on what is going on and make a statement as a groom."

Count on the Basics

In Sitar's book of wedding style, there are four core items every man needs: a high-quality suit that fits well, a set of undershirts, a set of ties (both formal and fun) and a pair of versatile shoes that can be worn beyond the altar.

"A big thing that's become popular in the past couple years is wearing fashion sneakers with a suit, which is fantastic for dancing and comfort," he says. Finding footwear that can be worn on multiple occasions is also an affordable approach for those on a budget.

Plan Your Polish

Another essential part in sprucing up for a ceremony (for both the groom and his groomsmen) is to get a haircut, which Sitar recommends having done seven days before the wedding to avoid any regrets the day of.

For those with facial hair (which Sitar says increasingly popular with grooms), keeping it neatly maintained it is, of course, crucial in the beauty department.

He also recommends a manicure, which is not always top of the groom's mind — until the photos come back.

"What often ends up happening is, the day of the wedding you have these photo shoots and a lot of times the photographer's going to want a close-up of your hands interlocked with your partner's" to show off the wedding rings," he points out. Making sure you've got nice-looking nails in the pics can earn you "brownie points on day one of being newly married," he jokes.

Another trend he sees taking off with stylish grooms? Skincare products in the welcome or thank-you bags for the wedding party.

Say "I Do" to Accent Accessories

"You can have one solid suit that you lean into," then change out the accents, Sitar suggests. "It can feel like a completely different piece and you can dress it up or dress it down."

Doing this can look like putting on a colorful tie or wearing vibrant socks, which "can really add a ton of personality to what is more of a basic suit to start."

There are also subtle ways to make an outfit pop, like elevating it with a vest and tie to give a traditional set a more formal look. If you're hoping to give a more laid back vibe, leave the collar of a button-up shirt open under a jacket, particularly in the sumer.

Bonus: Be Open About Proposal Plans

As with much of what Sitar recommends for planning a wedding, he advises couples to be on teh same page throughout the process, and that includes working through engagement plans together — especially when it comes to picking out a ring.

"The engagement ring is [often] seen for the first time at the proposal, but it is really important to get alignment here," he says. "I think getting your partner involved in the process as much as they're willing is really important."

To avoid any disappointments, he encourages grooms to discuss the ring design with their future spouse as much as possible, whether that's by creating a Pinterest board together or going ring shopping as a pair.