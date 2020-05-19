How The Talk Co-Hosts Do Their Own Glam for At-Home Filming

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The co-hosts of The Talk have mastered the art of working from home!

And with over a month of doing their own hair, makeup and wardrobe under their belts, they're giving PEOPLE readers an exclusive glimpse of their getting-ready routines, and sharing some of their best work-from-home hacks.

Watch them get prepped in the video (above) and check out The Talk @ Home Weekdays at 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.

Image zoom The Talk/CBS

All About Eve’s Beauty Routine

“I can’t put on lashes,” admits the co-host while sharing her skincare and makeup routine. But as Eve goes through each step, it seems there’s little else she can’t do. The star smartly does her makeup from the spot in her home where she tapes the show to get the best result. Before she gets down to business, she lights incense or a candle (among her favorites, Fornasetti’s gorgeous votives).

Inside Carrie Ann Inaba’s Living Room “Set”

“Right before the show I drink coffee and then I have one more glass of tea … and if I’m really sleepy then I do sparkling water with lemon, lime and oranges from my orange tree,” says Inaba, as she heads to her living room. A few members of her “crew” – otherwise known as her six cats – rest in the background. Inaba is getting situated for her 9 a.m. Zoom call, the first of many pre-meetings to get prepped before she and her co-hosts go on air.

Getting Ready with Sharon Osbourne

“This is my glam room, which is a mess,” says the co-host, who spends about 45 minutes in there every day. After hair and makeup, Osbourne zeroes in on an outfit, then picks out a perfume to match. “I still wear perfume. I can’t start the day without perfume!” Next, Osbourne takes us to the room where she tapes The Talk, and shares her desk-side essentials: “I have my water, my chocolates, some crazy pills, and of course, my flowers. Always, always have my flowers.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Marie Osmond

The Secrets of Marie Osmond’s Flawless Makeup

“I have wonderful hair and makeup people that I really miss! … But I learned through all the years of being on the road that you always couldn’t take people, so I learned how to [do my own makeup],” says Osmond, who shares her top makeup tips. To start, she keeps a refrigerator under her vanity. Why? “I store my face creams and extra cosmetics in the refrigerator to keep them fresh. But it also feels great to put products on when they’re cool.”

Then the co-host shares a false lash how-to. But before she puts on falsies (she loves styles like these and these by Arimika), she lets us in on her genius eyeliner trick. Using KVD Vegan Beauty Lash Liner Liquid Inner Eyeliner, Osmond lines the inner rims of her upper lid. “It gives the illusion of a line” and creates depth so she doesn’t have to wear mascara, which also means she can reuse lashes. Once she’s picked her set, she applies glue, and while she’s waits a few seconds for it to become tacky, she gently rolls the lash between her fingers to create a more natural shape. Then she presses it along her lash line, she gives it a minute to set, and, “voila!”

And a hair “Talk” with Sheryl Underwood!

Underwood is full of good tips when it comes to hair-styling. First thing's first: pick your outfit. “I usually have a theme. Right now, the theme is maxi-dress casual. Why? Because I’m not lotioning the bottom half of my body because I’m rationing out my good Eucerin lotion!” Then, reach for a coordinating wig! “I use synthetic wigs because [they] are already styled. Even though they sometimes look too shiny on a high-definition camera, right now, we’re shooting remotely, and we’re using lower definition, and that makes [them] work for me,” she says. The co-host relies on several wigs, including a strawberry-blonde option she calls “My Beyoncé.”