The 2021 Emmys Are Here! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for TV's Biggest Night

It's time for the Emmy Awards!

After a virtual ceremony last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual awards show is back with a limited number of nominees and presenters. And the stars were ready to go GLAM.

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant nominee hilariously documented her pamper routine, which included the CurrentBody Skin Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Mask and a glass of champagne, on her Instagram Story. In the photo, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg can be seen applying body makeup to Cuoco as she lounges on the floor in a towel.

kaley cuoco Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Lizzo

The singer and presenter teased her Emmys makeup look — soft matte eyeshadow, feathery lashes and a pop of color on the lips — on her Instagram Story.

lizzo Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star paid renowned celebrity facialist Iván Pol (A.K.A. The Beauty Sandwich) a visit to get an LED light therapy treatment before walking the red carpet. "Working some magic for the Emmys tomorrow," she captioned an Instagram Story clip on Saturday.

mandy moore Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Gillian Anderson

Nominated tonight for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anderson prepped with one of Dr. Barbara Sturm's famous facials and a stairwell photoshoot that she documented on her Instagram Story.

Gillian Anderson Gillian Anderson: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUA6m-Usra5/ | Credit: Gillian Anderson/Instagram

Issa Rae

But first: champagne! The Insecure actress sipped what looks to be a Mimosa while getting her hair done. We have yet to see Rae's final glam, but her shimmery purple eyeshadow and dewy skin look very promising.

"Emmys prep," she captioned the Instagram Story snap.

Issa Rae Credit: Issa Rae/Instagram

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.