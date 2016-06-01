How It's Done: Glam Wedding-Worthy Waves

Hairstylist and Glam App founder Joey Maalouf explains how to get this gorgeous bridal-ready look

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is not just summer — it’s full-on wedding season. So when celebrity hairstylist and Glam App founder Joey Maalouf swung by PeopleStyle’s offices recently, we asked him for a go-to bridal hairstyle look that works whether you’re a guest or the one walking down the aisle for our “How It’s Done” video series.

His suggestion: Smooth, cascading waves that are both perfectly modern and effortlessly elegant. It’s a look his clients love, including Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and Cara Santana.



To start, he wet hair so it’s slightly damp. Then, to create shine, he added a few drops of Rodin by Recine Oilo Lusso hair oil to Leonor Grayl Eclat Naturel styling cream before blow drying the roots.

Then he curled the hair in quarter-inch sections, starting in the mid-part of each section. (He recommended holding the iron on for five seconds for each curl to make it hold, but still look loose.) When he finished curling all of the hair, he sprayed dry shampoo at the roots to add volume.

He then used a wide Mason Pearson comb to loosen up the curls and sprayed hairspray on a natural bristle toothbrush to smooth flyaways. For the final touch of volume, he used the wide comb again to tease out the ends of the curls.

For the full how-to from Maalouf, watch the video above!



