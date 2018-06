The 19-year-old — who also attended a prom with friend Amandla Stenberg in 2015 — accompanied girlfriend Odessa Adlon to her prom three years later. Smith wore a fashion-forward suit, chain-link necklace and black sneakers (yep!) while Adlon chose a black fringe sequin crop top gown, paired with a classic pink corsage.

The star, who has a famously aloof social media presence, Tweeted the photo along with the caption “We Went to Prom, This Picture Describes The Experience.”