How High Are Ashley Olsen's Heels?

For some of us, high heels come out on only special occasions. But for petite Ashley Olsen, heels are her daily footwear — for everything from red carpet events to picking up bouquets at the local florist. But this pair of extra-high Balenciaga platform pumps stopped us in our tracks. How high are those heels!? Carrying flowers as big as she is, Ashley is able to maintain her balance in her almost five-inch heels. Wow! Even though she isn’t the first star we’ve spotted trucking around town in some seriously high heels, we’re sticking to our ballet flats for now. Tell us: What are the highest heels you’ve ever worn? Do you wear them on a daily basis?