How Heidi Klum Has Been Hinting at Her Marriage to Tom Kaulitz: 'You Will Find Out Eventually'

Image zoom Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum Ari Perilstein/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been secretly married for months — but fans of the supermodel might not be that surprised to learn the happy news, as several of Klum’s comments about her engagement to the Tokio Hotel guitarist seem like clear hints of their marriage in hindsight.

For example, Klum made some coy remarks about a potential wedding date in February, the same month in which the couple were married.

“Yeah, I think we did,” the supermodel told Entertainment Tonight when asked if they had planned a specific date for the nuptials. “But you will find out eventually.”

She added to the outlet that the wedding would be “on time” and that preparations were “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized,” she said.

The happy couple were spotted on a dinner date at Mr. Chow on February 22 of this year — the day that their marriage license is for, and the one year anniversary of the day they first met, according to TMZ.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised that the two tied the knot so quickly after their December engagement — Klum has often spoken about how happiness shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” she told InStyle regarding the large age gap between herself and Kaulitz.

Her positive attitude shows that she doesn’t care what other people might think of a swift marriage and whirlwind romance.

Also on February 22, Klum shared an adorable photo of herself and Kaulitz sharing some noodles, captioning the snap “Heute vor einem Jahr ……❤️” which translates from German to English as “a year ago today.”

Image zoom Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Klum’s Instagram is full of sweet and loving photos of the couple — clearly, their love for one another is no secret.

In May, Klum shared a photo from a trip to Berlin with her kids and Kaulitz, writing in the caption, “Checkpoint Charlie in BERLIN with my Family 💜💛💚❤️🧡💙.”

It seems like it was easy for Kaulitz to become one of the family. Klum’s kids — daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14 — warmed up to Kaulitz as quickly as she did, and the musician even included her four children in his proposal.

“She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids,” a friend of Klum’s told PEOPLE after the December proposal. “They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”