How Hair and Nail Salons Are Reopening During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Drybar, Massage Envy and European Wax Center locations have started reopening their doors for business in states where restrictions are beginning to be lifted

After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced many businesses to close, some states have started to reopen in some capacity. That means the restrictions on non-essential businesses like nail salons, hair salons and massage parlors, have lifted, and some Americans can visit their colorist, nail technician and masseuse again.

But since these services largely involve physical contact and it was reported that California's outbreak of the virus initially started in a nail salon, beauty businesses are being especially cautious when it comes to reopening their doors to customers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So far, large franchises like Drybar, Massage Envy, European Wax Center and more started booking appointments in states like Texas, Florida and Georgia after implementing new health and sanitation commitments and employee training practices. Before you book your next trip to the salon, read on to learn about each company's reopening plan and the CDC guidelines they're following to ensure both customers and employees are safe.

Note: The below is not a comprehensive list of guidelines. For the full set of detailed CDC guidelines on how states can safely start to reopen across industries visit cdc.gov.

Drybar

Image zoom Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Beginning on May 12, the nationwide blowout salon began reopening locations in Arizona and Colorado, and has since welcomed back customers in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Ohio as well.

"We’re working on a market-by-market reopening plan that prioritizes the safety of our clients," Drybar said in a statement shared on its website. "We don’t take this lightly and we want to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming back to our shops as soon as they are able to."

The company implemented a new set of health guidelines to ensure the safety of all customers and Drybar stylists. Some of the changes you'll see at Drybar are detailed below (and more are listed on its website):

All employees and customers required to wear a face covering in store

All employees and guests will get temperature checked before entering store

Guests with a temperature above 100 degrees will be asked to cancel appointment at no charge

Twelve hours before an appointment, guest will get a health questionnaire to ensure they don't have any COVID-19 symptoms

Counter will be disinfected after each guest as well as tools, products and chair

Beverages will no longer be served

Virtual check-in

No walk-in appointments

Massage Envy

Since mid-May, more than 453 of Massage Envy's 1,153 locations (of which are independently owned and operated by franchisees) reopened in states such as Texas, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and Colorado. "It’s happening on a state-by-state basis as local governments are allowing businesses to reopen," Massage Envy's Chief Executive Officer Beth Stiller tells PEOPLE.

To ensure everyone's health and safety, the company has followed CDC guidance and worked with third party experts to implement updated brand standards for cleaning, disinfection and PPE protocols.

Image zoom Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

When deciding whether to reopen a location, the franchisee must satisfy local government requirements in addition to Massage Envy's own health standards. And even though some states have started reopening, that doesn't mean you will immediately see your local Massage Envy back open for business. "Some franchisees have not reopened their franchised location just yet," Stiller explains. "The brand standards require that all franchisees ensure that all of their employees complete new mandatory health training before they can go back to work, and that takes time.”

Massage Envy's updated health and sanitation standards include:

All service providers wear face coverings during services

Between services, sheets are removed and clean replacements are put in treatment room

Between services, all surfaces are disinfected using products registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Use Against Emerging Enveloped Viral Pathogens

Between surfaces, all equipment and tools are disinfected

60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer available in all treatment rooms

All employees required to regularly wash hands

Change air pads and filters regularly

And more measures which will can be implemented based on CDC's guidance

So far, since reopening many of its locations, Massage Envy has "gotten a great response" from the customers who have returned for massages and facials. "Franchisees are seeing a lot of pent-up demand across the country, with some franchised locations returning to appointment levels similar to pre-coronavirus rates," Stiller says.

She adds, "The customers have shared that they really appreciate the steps the franchised locations are taking to promote their wellbeing."

European Wax Center

While each European Wax Center is individually owned and operated, the company is working with franchisees to reopen locations based on local and state ordinances. "All of our centers that have opened are following any applicable local government regulations and guidelines and those from federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Center openings are being taken very seriously," European Wax Center Chief Experience Officer, Chris Kobus tells PEOPLE, who says the company currently has 40% of locations open (and counting).

"There are some that are not yet open and they are in states where the ban has not been lifted or they are continuing to go through EWC's safety and cleanliness standards in order to open," Kobus adds.

Image zoom Rob Kim/Getty

To allow for safe social distancing, European Wax Center has had to limit its daily client capacity and restrict the number of people in its waiting room. "We might not be able to see as many guests at the same time as pre-COVID-19, but we’re working to accommodate as many of our guests as possible," Kobus says. "We also have implemented a contactless check-in process which allows guests to wait in their cars and not be in the waiting room. It helps with traffic flow for the utmost safety."

Clients are already quickly booking up appointment slots at the reopened locations, Kobus says. "We’ve absolutely had full books since centers have reopened. Our customers have a special relationship with their wax specialists and were eager to get back to them and their favorites services."

European Wax Center has prided itself on its rigorous sanitation and cleaning measures pre-COVID-19 and has now expanded on them further. The company's health and safety commitments include (but are not limited to):

New gloves used by wax specialists for every service

All tools disinfected or disposed after each service

Beds sanitized after each guest and fresh paper put on

Wax sticks never double dipped

All wax specialists wear disposable masks and face shields for facial waxing services

Guests will be given a disposable mask if they don't bring one

No product testers in waiting room

Additional and frequent deep cleaning of highly touched areas

Additional hygiene safety and sanitation trainings for employees

More which can be found at waxcenter.com

Base Coat Nail Salon

While Base Coat was able to reopen its Colorado locations beginning on May 9 based on the state ordinance, founder Tran Willis decided to proceed with caution and is holding off on opening until June 1. "We felt as a company it was too soon even though we felt ready to open with all the necessary new safety and health guidelines and PPE to protect our guests and employees we put in place following the CDC guidelines," Willis tells PEOPLE.

Willis continues: "Like everyone we would love to open as soon as possible. But at the end of the day risking our guests, employees and their families is not worth it without having the right information and protocols in place, especially as we are a non-essential business. For us it was always about listening to healthcare professionals, CDC, World Health Organization and scientists which guided us to make our decisions."

When the salons do open, the founder says she plans on operating at 50% capacity to start. "In Colorado we can only have 10 people in the salon at one time per business license," Willis explains, noting that there will be four nail artists, four clients and two front desk employees in the salon at once. "Pre-COVID we would usually have five to six nail artists working with eight to nine guests per nail artist per day and now each nail artist will have six to seven guests per day. So it is definitely going to impact us financially," Willis says.

In addition, Base Coat will no longer be able to accept walk-in clients or customers coming in purchase items from its nail polish line.

To ensure the safety of customers and employees, Base Coat is implementing the following changes:

Employees and guests required to wear masks at all times

Symptom screening required at entrance for guests and employee

After symptom screening, guests and employees required to sanitize hands with 70% alcohol hand sanitizer, wash hands and sanitize hands with hand sanitizer again before service begins

No personal cell phones, electronic devices or laptops inside salon

No extra guests, children or babies inside salon

No cash payments or gratuity

Acrylic clear dividers between guest and manicurist during service

More on updated employee certification and training found at basecoatnailsalon.com