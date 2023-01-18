How Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Practice with Joaquim Valente Led to the 'Best Version' of Herself

Since starting her jiu-jitsu practice at the end of 2021, Gisele Bündchen feels like she's grown into the "best version" of herself.

"I became really interested in the philosophy [behind practicing jiu-jitsu]," she told Dust magazine in November in an article that can be found on the Valente Brothers website. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."

Bündchen originally connected with the Valente brothers — Pedro, Gui and Joaquim — when she brought her son, Benjamin, 13, to their Miami martial arts academy.

"It's actually because of my son that I met Joaquim," she told Dust. "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this."

She soon learned, though, that she had her own interest in practicing jiu-jitsu, which she calls a great "empowering tool" for women. She started training regularly and has now earned a blue belt. Bündchen shared with Dust that she's diligent with her practice, striving to not only gain more jiu-jitsu skills but also become a more balanced person.

While she's learned self-defense from her practice, it's the mental growth that Bündchen told Dust she truly values. She said she's become a better listener and learned to relax when things get hard. Jiu-jitsu has also taught her to be more intuitive with her own body.

For more on Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"The practice definitely is helping me to listen to my body more deeply than I ever did before. Whenever it tries to communicate something now, I listen," she shared.

Bündchen has also become a great example for the Valente brothers to tout for their school, which caters to adults and children of any skill level.

"I think what happened with Gisele is that she was already aligned with our philosophy," Joaquim Valente told Dust. "She always looked to live her life in a way that was looking to improve herself as a person, and once she understood the philosophy of the 753 code [a set of principles that'll allow you to find peace, happiness and understanding], I think it clicked with a mission and a path that she was already on."

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Joaquim added that he and his brothers find Bündchen to be a "great motivation," thanks to her dedication to the practice.

Since beginning her jiu-jitsu practice — which she also put daughter Vivian, 10, into — Bündchen has grown close with her instructor, Joaquim. He traveled to Costa Rica with Bündchen and her children late last year, following the model's divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE that Bündchen and Joaquim made the trip to Costa Rica along with other adults and children, including one of the kids' school teachers.

The two were seen in Costa Rica again last week exercising together. Despite reports that the two are romantically involved, a source told PEOPLE that that is not the case.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source said. "They are not dating."