See how Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's classic wedding style contrasts the opulence of his parents David and Victoria Beckham's July 4, 1999 nuptials

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding.

The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For their July 4, 1999 wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, David, 46, and Victoria, 47, went with a more opulent aesthetic, down to their golden thrones and the bride's custom diamond and gold coronet by jewelry designer Slim Barrett.

The Spice Girls alum's dress was a corseted Vera Wang gown with a structured sweetheart neckline, while the groom matched her in a white three-piece tuxedo with a satin ascot.

Brooklyn Beckham wedding Credit: German Larkin

Victoria's extravagant look turned heads at the time, as she had long been a self-proclaimed minimalist, a quality she's championed in her own eponymous fashion line.

This weekend, Peltz nailed the minimalist aesthetic in a custom Valentino haute couture wedding gown with a sleeveless square neckline and a cathedral-length train, complemented with an equally long French lace veil and matching gloves.

The Bates Motel actress, who later opted for a second look during the reception, told Vogue "it was a no-brainer" to don Valentino for her big day, having long admired creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's couture shows and even sporting Valentino at 2021's Met Gala.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Her stylist Leslie Fremar raved about the final product as "a work of art," thanks to the dress' simple fabric and its lace overlay. "The simplicity of it was magnificent," Fremar told Vogue. "We didn't have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

For his tuxedo, Brooklyn turned to Dior and artistic director and family friend Kim Jones, who frequently dresses the family, according to GQ. In addition to suiting up the groom, Dior also dressed father David and brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, for the occasion.

Brooklyn sported a custom black wool peak lapel tailcoat with matching trousers and a white wing-tip collar shirt. The ensemble was accessorized with a white bow tie, a silver chain across the coat's buttons, and a pair of black leather derby shoes, as well as a bespoke label designed by his bride and stitched into the jacket.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding

Their wedding weekend kicked off with welcome cocktails on Friday before the nuptials on Saturday, which included a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandma serving as her maid of honor.

After the ceremony, David Blaine performed magic tricks for guests during a cocktail hour in a separate tent. Marc Anthony later performed four songs for the newlyweds at the reception, which was held in a third tent.