How Ashley Graham Is Getting Her Beauty Groove Back After the Birth of Her Twins

After welcoming twin boys with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7 — with new babies Malachi and Roman joining their 2-year-old big brother Isaac Menelik Giovanni — it's a wonder Ashley Graham, 34, has time to shower, let alone moisturize.

But the self-proclaimed "beauty junkie," who just announced her partnership with Fig.1, a female-founded skincare brand with a focus on science-backed formulas and sustainable packaging, has made it a priority to take care of her skin since a "glowing, hydrated and plump" complexion makes her feel "great." Here, the model talks to PEOPLE about balancing beauty, business and being a mom of three under three.

What made you want to partner with Fig.1?

I had really bad rosacea after I had Isaac. I was introduced to Kimmy Scotti, who's one of the cofounders of Fig.1, and within a month of using the products, my rosacea was gone. For me, that was the biggest moment in getting involved in the brand, because it worked. I said, "I know you're not looking for a celebrity endorsement and I'm not looking to smack my name on anything, but can I be an investor?"

From there, I got products before they even had solidified what the refillable bottles were going to look like. Now I'm getting even more involved, and I'm so excited because I really feel that skin health shouldn't be a privilege. Quality and affordability aren't antonyms.

What's your absolute favorite product in the line?

I really like the Micellar Oil Cleanser, because it breaks down everything. I've got globs of makeup on when I leave the set, and it really takes it off. If I only had that cleanser and I had no moisturizer of any kind with me, I would be okay because it's so hydrating, it's actually remarkable.

What does your beauty routine look like these days?

Having dewy, hydrated, plump skin makes me feel great. After I had the twins, I wasn't taking care of my skin, and it was getting really dry and I saw some rosacea coming back. I said to myself, "Why are you not taking care of your skin?" And I'm like, "Well, I have these two little babies," and this is a whole dialogue in my head. I said, "Do one thing for yourself, Ashley."

That one thing is that I pump everything into my hand, and I put it on. Fig.1 coined the term "home compounding," where you can literally pump your glycolic, your niacinamide, your retinol into your hand, rub together, put it on your face and all the active ingredients still work. For a mom of three, this is exactly what I'm looking for, because I don't want steps. I don't have time for that anymore.

On the rare occasion that you do have time to yourself, how are you spending it?

I'm trying to figure that out. It's been three months since I added two new people to my life. When I had just Isaac, it was easy to make time for me. I was only worried about one nap time. Now I'm worried about three nap times. I have been doing yoga and Pilates, and just having that hour to myself where I'm taking care of my body, really feels great.

You recently revealed in your Instagram stories that you're experiencing postpartum hair loss again. Why is it important to you to be so open about your postpartum journey?

I didn't realize how ugly and hard postpartum life was, so I shared it. I didn't realize that my hair was going to fall out, so I wanted to talk about it. I think just being as open and honest as I can with my followers, that's all I can give them, is that. I just don't know how to be any other way.

How does it feel to get back to work?

I'm doing it like any other mom. I feel bad when I leave, and I'm so happy when I do. It's this balance of, "I don't want to go," but then when I'm gone, I'm like, "Ah, this is what life is like." With Isaac, I had eight months where we were together nonstop because of the pandemic. This has been completely different experience. My mom is helping me with the twins and Isaac. It's been such a blessing to be able to just leave and not have to think twice. I feel like I can be an even better slasher, mom slash Ashley Graham.

Describe life with three under three in three words.