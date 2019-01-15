This is 50 and 55!

Kyle Richards and Yolanda Hadid are celebrating leaving the 40s behind!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars each started the week off with a bang by sharing sexy photos on their Instagrams. Along with flaunting their toned bodies, the women also expressed some words of appreciation and motivation to their followers.

Richards, a current member of the RHOBH cast, first shared the beachside shot on Sunday. While celebrating her 50th birthday in Mexico, the reality star soaked up in the sun in her yellow bikini with black and white trimming, and expressed her appreciation for her “beautiful gift called life.”

“I’m 50. There. I said it. Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I’m dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle,” she began the post.

“I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life. I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time ) I love my children , my husband , my family , my friends , my dogs , my work… SO MUCH.” she added. “What else could a woman ask for? Thank you all for your birthday wishes 🙏 My cup has runneth over 💗”

Kyle Richards Kylie Richards/Instagram

RELATED: Kyle Richards, 49, Shows Off Bikini Body While in Hawaii With Husband Mauricio Umansky

Meanwhile, just hours later, former Housewives cast member Hadid celebrated being 55 and returning to be plastic surgery-free in a lingerie-clad motivational post of her own.

“❤️Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out…. Finally back to the original 1964,” she wrote on Monday alongside the sexy, pink lingerie selfie.

“Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions [sic] and all the bulls— I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she wrote. “Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body.”

Hadid, who has been public about her struggle with Lyme’s Disease and body altercation regret, went on to explain that it took her “many years of undoing some bad choices” she had previously made before she was able to embrace her “internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own.”

Yolanda Hadid Yoland Hadid/Instagram

“It’s on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called ‘life’. Beauty has no meaning without your health,” she finished, adding the hashtags #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin and #AgeComesWithWisdom.

RELATED: How Lyme Disease Nearly Destroyed Yolanda Hadid: ‘There Was a Lot of Internal Learning to Do About Myself’

In 2012, Hadid was diagnosed with severe, chronic neurological Lyme disease after a Belgium doctor discovered an active infection in her brain.

Despite antibiotics, her condition drastically got worse and symptoms like joint pain, exhaustion, insomnia and anxiety plagued her daily life. She said that simple things like answering an email became difficult and her fatigue was so severe walking from the bedroom to the bathroom was nearly impossible.

In addition to receiving treatment for the disease, the mom-of-three also eventually underwent surgery to have her breast implants removed after doctors discovered that silicone had leaked out from her implant. Her health crisis, which was documented on her Instagram and episodes of RHOBH, later led Hadid to question her previous choices.

“Looking back, what was I ever thinking putting breast implants or the poison of Botox in my so perfectly healthy body?” she wrote in a blog for Bravo.

RELATED VIDEO: Yolanda Hadid Reveals How Lyme Disease Devastated Her Life & Marriage in New Memoir

After an excruciating battle with her health, Hadid opened up about regaining her life and shared her story in her memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease.

“There was a lot of internal learning to do about myself,” she told PEOPLE in 2017 of her struggle with the tick-borne illness. “I’m such a fighter that I used to keep getting up and doing my thing. I had to surrender to what was going on in that moment, which was I needed rest.”

“As difficult as these past five years have been, I am so grateful that this journey has led me to living in the light,” she said. “I have had it all and lost it all, only to realize that less is more, money can’t buy you health or happiness, and one day at a time is good enough.”