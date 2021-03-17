The upcoming murder drama follows the story of the late Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga)

House of Gucci Crew Given 'Total Creative Freedom' and Access to Italian Label's Fashion Archives

House of Gucci is shaping us to be the fashion event of the year.

Following the release of a few very promising teasers, Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri confirmed to WWD on Monday that the Italian luxury label has opened its archives and given "total creative freedom" to House of Gucci production.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Gucci is collaborating with MGM and Scott Free Productions by providing access to the house's historical archive for wardrobe and props," Bizzarri, who noted that the Gucci family is no longer involved with the brand today, told WWD.

The Ridley Scott-directed murder drama follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Lady Gaga House of Gucci Image zoom Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

House of Gucci is currently being filmed on location in Italy, and photos of Driver, Gaga, Jared Leto (who stars as fashion designer Paolo Gucci) have only added to the hype surrounding the highly-anticipated film.

On Tuesday, Leto was spotted in full costume, looking unrecognizable — and eerily similar to his legendary character — in a bright purple suit and a prosthetic headpieces with a grey receding hairline and aging makeup.

Jared Leto Image zoom Jared Leto | Credit: TheImageDirect

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are seen filming 'House of Gucci' on March 10, 2021 in Milan, Italy Image zoom Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

And earlier this month, Gaga sent the Internet into a frenzy when she shared a first look at House of Gucci on Instagram.

Dressed in full stylistic regalia, Gaga wore a black turtleneck, black pants, a black belt and gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets as she stood next to Driver, 37, in the Italian Alps.

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga Image zoom Adam Driver, Lady Gaga on the set of House of Gucci | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

The Marriage Story actor wore a beige turtleneck sweater with white salopettes with the sleeves tied around his waist and wide-rimmed black glasses as he smiled with his arm around his costar.

Lady Gaga (L) and US actor Adam Driver (R) are pictured on March 11, 2021 on Piazza Duomo in central Milan on the set of the new Ridley Scott movie Image zoom Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. It also stars Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons.