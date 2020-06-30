Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Lightweight Robe from Amazon Is So ‘Soft and Comfortable,’ Shoppers Are Basically Living in It

As much as we love finding fashionable clothing on Amazon, nothing beats discovering the comfiest loungewear. And in the summer, you need to make sure that your loungewear keeps you comfy and cool. But good news: We found a lightweight robe on Amazon that shoppers say is so comfortable and flattering, they don’t want to take it off.

Made of a soft cotton and spandex blend, the Hotouch Women’s Lightweight Kimono Robe is everything you’d want in a summer robe. It’s thin enough to feel “lightweight and breathable” so you won’t overheat, but shoppers confirm you don’t have to worry about the material being see-through. One person even uses this robe as a swimsuit cover-up, so the options are truly endless.

“It is so comfy that after my shower I refused to take it off,” raved one shopper. “I did my homework in it, ate dinner, and even fell asleep in it and forgot I was even wearing a robe.”

Plus, the lightweight robe has a few special features that shoppers say really set it apart from others. For example, the tie-on belt is attached to the back of the robe, so you don’t have to worry about it getting lost in the laundry and tangled in your other clothes. Customers also love that the robe has inner ties to keep it shut. And like all of the best women’s clothing, this robe even has pockets that are big enough to fit your smartphone.

“I went from three loads of laundry per week to two loads because I've found myself slipping this [robe] on instead of yoga pants and t-shirts in between getting up and getting ready for work,” wrote another customer. “I've just ordered a second one to go into the always-packed suitcase that I keep in my car for when business keeps me overnight.”

With an average 4.5-star rating across over 1,800 reviews, the Hotouch robe is actually one of the best-selling robes on Amazon. It’s available in sizes small through XXL and comes in 16 different colors (ranging from a basic black to a pretty rose pattern), so there’s an option for most people.

Since it’s so popular and affordable, you’re going to want to grab one of Hotouch’s Lightweight Kimono Robes for yourself ASAP while they’re still in stock. With plenty of shoppers buying multiples, you never know when they’ll sell out.