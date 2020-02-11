It’s Official: This Charcoal-Infused Hair Styler Just Dethroned the Revlon Hot Air Brush on Amazon

Image zoom

You’ve most likely heard of the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush. The best-selling hair tool has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and it’s so popular that all four colors it comes in — plus its sister flat brush — take up the top-selling spots in Amazon’s hot-air hair brushes categories. While the popular pink-and-black styler is usually spotted in the number one spot in that category, it’s been dethroned for the first time ever by the Hot Tools Charcoal-Infused One-Step Brush.

While the gold hot air brush hasn’t racked up quite as many reviews as the Revlon brush, it still has a dedicated following. Hundreds of shoppers call it a “game changer” and their “go-to tool,” saying it leaves hair super shiny and smooth. The surface of the brush is coated in 24-karat gold, and it has charcoal-infused bristles, which can help remove impurities and absorb oil (especially if you’re refreshing second-day hair). It usually retails at $70, but you can snag it for 25 percent off right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Hot Tools Charcoal-Infused One-Step Brush, $52.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Customers are impressed with how quickly the Hot Tools brush dries their hair (“I can go from the shower to styled hair within a half hour”), noting that it’s even faster and “less painful” than the Revlon brush.

“I tried the Revlon one first and returned it… It made my hair look fried, frizzy and poofy! This one left my hair silky, shiny and no frizz,” one shopper wrote. “I am amazed at how different the two are. If you have thick hair that is wavy and gets frizzy, this black gold one will work a lot better for you. Also, this one feels more luxurious.”

Users also mention that while the brush is large, the “weight is good” (under two pounds) and they have no problem holding it. While some shoppers say the brush can get very hot, others are satisfied with its heat settings. One customer shared, “Even at the hottest it didn’t feel too hot. I’m recovering from having stitches in my head so my scalp is sensitive and this caused no discomfort.”

If you’ve tried other hot brushes and had no luck, or are looking for one that’s considered the “best” right now, Amazon shoppers seem to agree that this one-step brush from Hot Tools is the way to go.