Can Pedro Pascal Make a Grandma Cardigan Hot? He (and Some Former Sexiest Men Alive) Are Trying

Hollywood's hottest men are really into grandma-style sweaters right now

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 23, 2023 05:23 PM
Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the film set of the 'Wolves' ; Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

There's a hot new bombshell in town — and it's the grandma cardigan.

Let's be real, grandmas and grandpas all over the world have been rocking their cozy cardis since the dawn of time, but lately, Hollywood's hottest men have been bringing out their own versions, and it's truly a sight to behold.

The hallmarks of the perfect cardigan are max comfort and good colors — but those aren't the end-all-be-all of these cozy pieces. A slouchy brown cardigan is a closet staple for plenty of people, after all.

There's something so sweet about hot celebs wearing a cozy sweater — like they pulled it straight out of grandma's closet to run out of the house and do hot guy things. These cozy knits make them infinitely more approachable, attractive and, let's be real, stylish!

Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the film set of the 'Wolves'
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Consider Brad Pitt, for example. Pitt's been dabbling in plenty of cozy knitwear while filming Wolves in New York. His hipster wardrobe from the film has bled into his street style — because it's just that comfy. This Loewe colorblock topper hits on all the right notes for a grandma sweater while pushing it into the modern aesthetic with the zipper and collar. Modern grandma with a twist!

Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Speaking of modern, Pedro Pascal went even more modern with his cardigan — opting for a cropped silhouette at an event celebrating season 3 of The Mandalorian. His brown cardigan had a loose knit and a wide collar, making it a little less useful for warmth and much more stylish. Nevertheless, Pascal's cardigan is still very much ripped from the closets of grandparents everywhere.

But lest you think the Star Wars star is too cool for the traditional cardigan, he stepped out in London on Thursday wearing a cozy cardigan-jacket hybrid that looks oh so comfy. In fact, his gray sweater looked like it belongs on grandma while she crochets by the fireplace — and that's exactly what we want out of our knitwear.

Pedro Pascal see at Radio 2 promoting his new series of Mandalorian
Raw Image LTD/MEGA

While Pascal has mastered the neutral cardigan, other Hollywood hunks — much like Pitt — have gone technicolor. Michael B. Jordan, who often wears bright, bold shades, brought that love of color to an appearance on The View this week. He chose a pink cardigan that was a little more elevated than your usual slouchy grandma look, but a cardigan all the same. He kicked it up another notch by pairing it with crisp black trousers and shoes. Think of it like grandma on the town.

Michael B Jordan is seen outside "The View"
Raymond Hall/GC Images

If there's one celeb, though, who has truly stolen our hearts with his perfect pick of cardigan, it's Chris Pine. The Don't Worry Darling star may actually be someone's grandma reincarnated, wearing this mustard-yellow cardigan in California this week. The thick button-up sweater has a robust collar to keep Pine's neck warm and offers the star plenty of fabric to snuggle into.

*EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pine smiles and waves at our cameras as he exits his usual morning workout in Los Feliz
Terma,SL / BACKGRID

It only makes sense that Pine wore his cozy sweater for a trip to the gym — the knitwear pairs perfectly with workout clothes and will no doubt keep the actor's sweaty skin toasty while he goes about his day.

No matter the weather, a grandma sweater remains the ideal layering piece for style, warmth and total coziness. Hollywood's hottest men have definitely picked up on this trend, and there will surely be more where this came from.

