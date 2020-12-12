Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Handmade Face Masks Are 3x Best-Sellers on Amazon — and They’re Currently 58% Off

By now, you’ve hopefully found a few reusable or disposable face masks that fit your face well and are comfortable to wear. If you haven’t, 1,600 people swear by these handmade options you can find on Amazon.

The Hope Love Shine cotton face masks are currently best-sellers in not one, but three categories on Amazon, including handmade products, handmade reusable face masks, and handmade personal care products. (The retailer’s handmade section includes items made by artisans, similar to Etsy.) Featuring three layers of 100 percent cotton, the face masks come as a five-pack in an assortment of floral patterns. They have a filter pocket, adjustable ear straps, and are designed to contour around your nose and chin.

Right now, you can snag the face masks for 58 percent off, bringing their price down to just $12.74.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hope Love Shine Cotton Face Masks, Pack of 5, $12.74 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Customers rave that the masks are soft, comfortable, and stylish, even claiming that they’re the “best purchase” they’ve made since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These masks are hands down the best I've found that are handmade. I have purchased five different styles/materials and craftsmanship from other sellers, and none compare,” one shopper wrote. “The material is breathable… and some come with the nose wire for us who wear glasses. The adjustable ear straps make comfort easier and provide the ability to fit smaller faces for both kids and adults. They wash easily with the directions provided. I've ordered more to add to my collection. Definitely recommend.”

Several customers also note that they can breathe better in the Hope Love Shine masks compared to others they’ve tried.

Another reviewer wrote: “I can breathe! I have bought other masks that seemed so thickly made. I had trouble breathing with those. I love these because now I can spend more than 30 minutes in the grocery store. They fit great… So glad that I no longer need to break the bank on purchasing disposable masks.”