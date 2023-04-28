Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off the Sparkly Details of Her Prom Glam — See the Pics!

There was no tiara, but there was plenty of sparkle. Alana Thompson, best known for Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, showed off her prom dress on Instagram on Friday — and it was glittering.

The 17-year-old reality TV star wore a sequin-covered pink gown for the occasion. Thompson shared several looks of the mermaid-cut dress in a photo carousel she posted to Instagram, including close-ups of the intricate rhinestone-laden bodice and the circle train. She paired the pink dress with matching eye makeup, shimmering heels, and a sparkling necklace and watch.

Thompson shared photos of her nails and hair in a separate post, writing, "If y'all ain't booking @jhanaecoleman then what are you doing ? 🤩 She did tf outta my shit! Wig from @glamxtencollection ❤️"

Thompson posed in the gown in front of a horse-drawn carriage and inside it, sitting alongside her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. In the photos, Carswell, 21, is seen helping Thompson into the carriage.

In August 2021 Thompson talked about how her style has evolved, telling Teen Vogue. "I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore.

"Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four-wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is. There are so many folks on my Instagram that do not like my nails or my eyelashes. But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good."